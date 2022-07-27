Bogdan says he stands ready to continue serving the CNMI public

Wesley Bogdan

Stating that he has made the Northern Mariana Islands his home for almost 30 years, Wesley M. Bogdan said he stands ready to continue serving the public as an associate judge at the Superior Court.

In his letter of intent to seek retention on the bench in the Nov. 8 general election, Bogdan said it has been an honor to work as an associate judge these past five years.

“During this time, I have tried—to the best of my ability—to show patience, open-mindedness, courtesy, tact, firmness, understanding, compassion, and humility to all those who come before my bench,” said the judge in his letter addressed to Commonwealth Election Commission executive director Kayla S. Igitol.

Bogdan personally submitted his letter of intent to CEC staff Christina Norita at the CEC office in Susupe last July 15.

He officially assumed the post of associate judge in November 2017. His term ends in August 2023.

Bogdan handles small claims. He said he has also conducted criminal jury trials, civil bench trials, and hundreds of other hearings. The judge said that, regardless of his personal views, his objective has always been to follow the law.

Bogdan formerly served as an assistant attorney general, assistant public defender, sole practitioner in private practice, in-house counsel for an international corporation, and legal counsel to both the Office of the Governor and Office of the Lt. Governor.

Bogdan has also obtained legal training at the National Judicial College, the Pacific Judicial Council, and numerous legal education courses and workshops.

In the CNMI, a judge’s term is six years.

