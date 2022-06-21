Apatang thanks South Korean students for Managaha cleanup

Share











Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang on Friday presented 35 South Korean students with certificates of appreciation for helping clean up Managaha during a beach cleanup last June 14.

Apatang also urged the students to tell their friends and family about how beautiful Saipan is and to visit the island another time.

The 35 students of the Global Education Oriented or GEO School, who are on Saipan as part of a student exchange program between Saipan and South Korea, are on island to do volunteer performances, during which they performed and showcased their musical talents in different performances over the past two weeks. The students form part of a saxophone ensemble and flute team.

The saxophone ensemble consists of junior and senior high school students JaeWan Ju, Jio Kim, JeongU Im, MeeSun Song, EunWoo Cho, Yerim Hwang, YeYeong Hwang, led by the principal of GEO School conductor and musician KwangYul Seo, and the flute team members HyeWon Go and ChoEun Kim.

Their volunteer performances took place at the Man’amko Center on June 10, at the I Love Saipan outdoor stage on June 12, at the Mariana Lighthouse on June 14, at Agape Christian School on June 18, and during the first day of the Taste of the Marianas on June 18.

This was not the first time GEO School students visited Saipan; their visit this year makes it the sixth time, said Natalia Kim, English teacher and the students’ chaperone.

When asked how the students feel about their visit this time around, she said, “They really love it. They love the views, they love the sea. They love sightseeing.”

During their Agape School performance, school principal Jimeian Pang said this was their first time to participate in an exchange program. In the crowd watching were 105 of Agape students and staff. After GEO School’s performances, Agape students also treated them to songs and performances on the guitar. They held friendly sports matches at the Agape gym and held a barbecue gathering at the GEO School’s lodging in the afternoon.