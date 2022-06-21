Torres says he did accept Peter’s resignation

Share











Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres said Friday he did accept the resignation of Public Auditor Kina B. Peter, who will pursue another job opportunity, and acknowledged that he has not named her successor yet.

In response to a question during a press briefing, Torres said he has not appointed anyone yet to replace Peter, whose resignation is effective on July 8.

“But yes, I have accepted the resignation,” the governor said. He did not elaborate.

Peter was sworn in for the six-year term as public auditor only 15 months ago. She submitted her resignation letter to Torres last May 10.

Torres appointed Peter in November 2020, making her the CNMI’s first female Public Auditor.

Recently, Rep. Corina L. Magofna (Ind-Saipan) introduced an initiative that would make the CNMI’s public auditor an elective position.

Magofna’s House Legislative Initiative 22-2 proposes to amend Article 3, Section 12 of the CNMI Constitution in order to remove the governor’s authority to appoint a public auditor.

When asked for comments about the proposed initiative, Torres said Friday that he has not seen or read the initiative yet.

Peter in an interview Monday said she will be joining a private company here on Saipan. Peter said she will soon announce what company is hiring her.