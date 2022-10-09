Appleby denied parole anew

Share











Convicted murderer Shawn Appleby has been denied parole again due to his tendency to violate his parole and his extensive rap sheet.

The CNMI Board of Parole voted last Friday against granting the parole request of Appleby who was thrown back in prison in 2020 after violating the terms of his probation after he was granted parole back in 2019.

The Office of the Attorney General’s chief criminal prosecutor, Chester Hinds, pushed back against early release for Appleby, who is currently serving a 42-year sentence for murder, escape, and additional charges, given his extensive rap sheet, and his tendency to violate probation.

According to Hinds, Appleby was granted parole and released from the Department of Corrections back in Sept. 9, 2019. However, only six months after being released on parole, Appleby violated the terms of his parole conditions and was charged with assault and battery – domestic violence, and obstructing justice – interference with a witness, which occurred on or about March 24, 2020.

Hinds said that Appleby’s parole history shows that even while previously on parole, he has not been able to adhere to the terms and conditions of his last two parole releases. The inmate was previously granted parole on two separate occasions.

“Appleby was released on Feb. 21, 2011, when he was first granted parole. His parole was later revoked, and Appleby was back in prison beginning on July 5, 2012. On Sept. 9, 2019, he was released on parole a second time. Shortly after his release, Appleby was right back in DOC custody beginning on March 26, 2020, for another parole violation after being arrested on March 24, 2020. Clearly, Shawn Appleby continues to pose as a significant threat to the safety and welfare of the Commonwealth,” he said.

Aside from the murder and escape cases the inmate has been charged with, his criminal history also indicates that he has been charged with other crimes that include conspiracy, assault and battery, assault with a dangerous weapon, robbery, theft, riot, and numerous counts for burglary on separate cases.

In addition, Hinds noted that Appleby previously admitted to drinking alcohol and using methamphetamine.

“The inmate’s self-admission to the use of meth causes a concern for potential future criminal acts. In fact, this poses as a public safety concern, and for the safety of the community,” said Hinds.

In addition to Appleby, five others have applied for parole but two were denied while three were granted early release.

Aside from Appleby, the board also denied the parole requests of Joshua Indalecio Martin, who is currently serving a 30-year prison term for sexual assault in the first degree; and Calistro Acosta Crisostomo, who is serving a five-year sentence for burglary and theft.

Meanwhile, the board granted parole for Clifford Jack Palacios, who was incarcerated for theft of a debit card; Travis John Camacho, who was convicted of robbery back on Aug. 18, 2022; and Steven Hasugulgam who is serving a 10-year sentence for eight separate counts of burglary in different cases.