Appleby denied parole anew

By
|
Posted on Oct 10 2022
Share

Convicted murderer Shawn Appleby has been denied parole again due to his tendency to violate his parole and his extensive rap sheet.

The CNMI Board of Parole voted last Friday against granting the parole request of Appleby who was thrown back in prison in 2020 after violating the terms of his probation after he was granted parole back in 2019.

The Office of the Attorney General’s chief criminal prosecutor, Chester Hinds, pushed back against early release for Appleby, who is currently serving a 42-year sentence for murder, escape, and additional charges, given his extensive rap sheet, and his tendency to violate probation.

According to Hinds, Appleby was granted parole and released from the Department of Corrections back in Sept. 9, 2019. However, only six months after being released on parole, Appleby violated the terms of his parole conditions and was charged with assault and battery – domestic violence, and obstructing justice – interference with a witness, which occurred on or about March 24, 2020.

Hinds said that Appleby’s parole history shows that even while previously on parole, he has not been able to adhere to the terms and conditions of his last two parole releases. The inmate was previously granted parole on two separate occasions.

“Appleby was released on Feb. 21, 2011, when he was first granted parole. His parole was later revoked, and Appleby was back in prison beginning on July 5, 2012. On Sept. 9, 2019, he was released on parole a second time. Shortly after his release, Appleby was right back in DOC custody beginning on March 26, 2020, for another parole violation after being arrested on March 24, 2020. Clearly, Shawn Appleby continues to pose as a significant threat to the safety and welfare of the Commonwealth,” he said.

Aside from the murder and escape cases the inmate has been charged with, his criminal history also indicates that he has been charged with other crimes that include conspiracy, assault and battery, assault with a dangerous weapon, robbery, theft, riot, and numerous counts for burglary on separate cases.

In addition, Hinds noted that Appleby previously admitted to drinking alcohol and using methamphetamine.

“The inmate’s self-admission to the use of meth causes a concern for potential future criminal acts. In fact, this poses as a public safety concern, and for the safety of the community,” said Hinds.

In addition to Appleby, five others have applied for parole but two were denied while three were granted early release.

Aside from Appleby, the board also denied the parole requests of Joshua Indalecio Martin, who is currently serving a 30-year prison term for sexual assault in the first degree; and Calistro Acosta Crisostomo, who is serving a five-year sentence for burglary and theft.

Meanwhile, the board granted parole for Clifford Jack Palacios, who was incarcerated for theft of a debit card; Travis John Camacho, who was convicted of robbery back on Aug. 18, 2022; and Steven Hasugulgam who is serving a 10-year sentence for eight separate counts of burglary in different cases.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest, what’s your level of confidence that the Legislature will be able to pass a budget law by the Sept. 30 deadline?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

October 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community Briefs - September 9, 2022

Posted On Sep 09 2022

Community Briefs - September 8, 2022

Posted On Sep 08 2022

Community Briefs - September 7, 2022

Posted On Sep 07 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

October 10, 2022, 6:08 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 92%
wind speed: 2 m/s NNW
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:08 AM
sunset: 6:00 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune