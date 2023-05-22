‘Applications for CUC chief’s post now with EPA for vetting’

By
|
Posted on May 23 2023

Tag: ,
Share

The Commonwealth Utilities Corp. has already sent to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for vetting some of the applications it has received for the executive director position.

Acting CUC executive director Betty G. Terlaje said in an interview last Wednesday that they’ve already sent last week some of the applications they’ve gotten for the vacant CUC executive director post.

With respect to the deputy executive director’s position, Chretien T. Voerg just left CUC last week so Terlaje said they have enough time to look for applicants.

“As soon as we get some good applications, we will send them out to EPA for vetting,” she said.

Voerg resigned as deputy executive director for water/wastewater last April 26, just two days after being designated as acting executive director in place of Dr. Dallas M. Peavey Jr.

Betty G. Terlaje

CUC board of directors chair Janice A. Tenorio had terminated Peavey as acting executive director and as deputy director for electric power systems last April 24. Peavey had become the acting executive director last Feb. 21 after executive director Gary P. Camacho resigned.

CUC is mandated by federal court orders to fill certain positions within 150 days.

With CUC being required to fill the executive director and deputy executive director positions, Terlaje said she is sure that EPA is waiting for CUC to send them the applications for vetting.

Under the Commonwealth Code, the CUC board of directors is required to appoint an executive director to administer the operations of the corporation on behalf of the board.

The court-stipulated orders require CUC to hire qualified individuals in critical positions, including the executive director. Stipulated order number 1 sets the minimum qualifications for executive director. The deputy executive director is also a stipulated order mandated position.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

NMHC asks CUC to hold off on planned disconnection

Posted On May 23 2023
, By
0

PUBLIC ADVISORIES – May 23, 2023

Posted On May 23 2023
, By
0

System migration maintenance for CUC’s electric pre-pay customers

Posted On May 22 2023
, By
0

CUC board OKs RFP for Tinian temporary power generation

Posted On May 19 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you have a social media account?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

May 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 12, 2023

Posted On May 12 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 10, 2023

Posted On May 10 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 28, 2023

Posted On Apr 28 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

May 23, 2023, 6:16 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
27°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:47 AM
sunset: 6:41 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune