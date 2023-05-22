‘Applications for CUC chief’s post now with EPA for vetting’

Share











The Commonwealth Utilities Corp. has already sent to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for vetting some of the applications it has received for the executive director position.

Acting CUC executive director Betty G. Terlaje said in an interview last Wednesday that they’ve already sent last week some of the applications they’ve gotten for the vacant CUC executive director post.

With respect to the deputy executive director’s position, Chretien T. Voerg just left CUC last week so Terlaje said they have enough time to look for applicants.

“As soon as we get some good applications, we will send them out to EPA for vetting,” she said.

Voerg resigned as deputy executive director for water/wastewater last April 26, just two days after being designated as acting executive director in place of Dr. Dallas M. Peavey Jr.

CUC board of directors chair Janice A. Tenorio had terminated Peavey as acting executive director and as deputy director for electric power systems last April 24. Peavey had become the acting executive director last Feb. 21 after executive director Gary P. Camacho resigned.

CUC is mandated by federal court orders to fill certain positions within 150 days.

With CUC being required to fill the executive director and deputy executive director positions, Terlaje said she is sure that EPA is waiting for CUC to send them the applications for vetting.

Under the Commonwealth Code, the CUC board of directors is required to appoint an executive director to administer the operations of the corporation on behalf of the board.

The court-stipulated orders require CUC to hire qualified individuals in critical positions, including the executive director. Stipulated order number 1 sets the minimum qualifications for executive director. The deputy executive director is also a stipulated order mandated position.