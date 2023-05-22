Kilili makes the case for HR 560 at two hearings

‘NMI Population Stabilization Act would bolster the nation’s strategic interests in the Western Pacific’
By
|
Posted on May 23 2023

Tag: ,
Share

Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan

Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (D-MP) made the case at the U.S. of Representatives Armed Services Committee “Member Day” hearing Tuesday that his legislation, H.R. 560, or the Northern Mariana Islands Population Stabilization Act, would bolster the nation’s strategic interests in the Western Pacific by maintaining the population and prosperity of the Marianas.

H.R. 560 grants Marianas-only permanent residence to certain long-term foreign workers and investors who are already lawfully present in the islands.

In his e-kilili newsletter over the weekend, Sablan said he highlighted the Marianas’ priorities for inclusion in the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024 in his testimony at the Armed Services Committee “Member Day” hearing.

Sablan also underscored the need for action on H.R.560 at the U.S. House’s Indian and Insular Affair Subcommittee hearing Tuesday, amid the backdrop of expanding Chinese influence in the Indo-Pacific region

The delegate noted that the Marianas population has declined over 12% since 2010 and that his legislation would help shore up the population by allowing certain long-term foreign workers and investors already lawfully present on the islands to apply for permanent status in the Marianas.

In his testimony before the Armed Services Committee “Member Day” hearing, Sablan’s second request was that this year’s bill report will include a requirement that the Department of Defense will ensure that service academy applicants do not have to travel outside the Marianas for required medical examinations or pay the cost of the exam.

Sablan said his third priority was a joint request with Delegate Amata Aumua Coleman Radewagen (R-A. Samoa) to include his legislation, H.R. 3193, the Employment Services and Jobs Parity Act, in the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024.

He said this legislation, which seeks to include the Marianas and American Samoa in the Federal Employment Service by amending the Wagner-Peyser Act, passed the U.S. House of Representatives in last year’s defense bill, but was rejected by Republicans.

In his testimony before the Indian and Insular Affair Subcommittee hearing, Sablan said that stabilizing the Marianas population would strengthen America’s position in the Western Pacific and help the nation counter continuing Chinese expansion.

Gov. Arnold I. Palacios has expressed strong support for Sablan’s H.R. 560 in a bid to encourage approximately 1,600 long-term foreign workers living on the islands since 2015 to remain in the CNMI by offering them permanent resident status.

Sablan also stressed the importance of renewing the Compacts of Free Association with the CNMI’s Pacific neighbors—Palau, the Marshall Islands, and the Federated States of Micronesia.

“The U.S. must not allow our close relationship with our island allies to diminish as China is eager to fill any vacuum in the region,” he said.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

Kilili assures he is working on CNMI eligibility for EAS

Posted On May 01 2023
, By
0

Kilili pushes for Essential Air Service eligibility to include CNMI

Posted On Apr 24 2023
, By
0

Kilili plans to bring the CNMI’s educational, workforce development needs to forefront

Posted On Feb 08 2023
, By
0

Kilili’s community project funding brings $27M to Marianas

Posted On Dec 29 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you have a social media account?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

May 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 12, 2023

Posted On May 12 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 10, 2023

Posted On May 10 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 28, 2023

Posted On Apr 28 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

May 23, 2023, 9:54 AM
Rain
Rain
30°C
real feel: 40°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 93%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 5:47 AM
sunset: 6:41 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune