Kilili makes the case for HR 560 at two hearings

Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (D-MP) made the case at the U.S. of Representatives Armed Services Committee “Member Day” hearing Tuesday that his legislation, H.R. 560, or the Northern Mariana Islands Population Stabilization Act, would bolster the nation’s strategic interests in the Western Pacific by maintaining the population and prosperity of the Marianas.

H.R. 560 grants Marianas-only permanent residence to certain long-term foreign workers and investors who are already lawfully present in the islands.

In his e-kilili newsletter over the weekend, Sablan said he highlighted the Marianas’ priorities for inclusion in the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024 in his testimony at the Armed Services Committee “Member Day” hearing.

Sablan also underscored the need for action on H.R.560 at the U.S. House’s Indian and Insular Affair Subcommittee hearing Tuesday, amid the backdrop of expanding Chinese influence in the Indo-Pacific region

The delegate noted that the Marianas population has declined over 12% since 2010 and that his legislation would help shore up the population by allowing certain long-term foreign workers and investors already lawfully present on the islands to apply for permanent status in the Marianas.

In his testimony before the Armed Services Committee “Member Day” hearing, Sablan’s second request was that this year’s bill report will include a requirement that the Department of Defense will ensure that service academy applicants do not have to travel outside the Marianas for required medical examinations or pay the cost of the exam.

Sablan said his third priority was a joint request with Delegate Amata Aumua Coleman Radewagen (R-A. Samoa) to include his legislation, H.R. 3193, the Employment Services and Jobs Parity Act, in the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024.

He said this legislation, which seeks to include the Marianas and American Samoa in the Federal Employment Service by amending the Wagner-Peyser Act, passed the U.S. House of Representatives in last year’s defense bill, but was rejected by Republicans.

In his testimony before the Indian and Insular Affair Subcommittee hearing, Sablan said that stabilizing the Marianas population would strengthen America’s position in the Western Pacific and help the nation counter continuing Chinese expansion.

Gov. Arnold I. Palacios has expressed strong support for Sablan’s H.R. 560 in a bid to encourage approximately 1,600 long-term foreign workers living on the islands since 2015 to remain in the CNMI by offering them permanent resident status.

Sablan also stressed the importance of renewing the Compacts of Free Association with the CNMI’s Pacific neighbors—Palau, the Marshall Islands, and the Federated States of Micronesia.

“The U.S. must not allow our close relationship with our island allies to diminish as China is eager to fill any vacuum in the region,” he said.