Mortes is GRMC 2023 DAISY Award honoree

From left, Chloe Mortes is presented the 2023 DAISY Award by GRMC Care Management and Coordination director Mary Grace Libo-on, Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, Speaker and Senator Therese Terlaje, GRMC chief of staff Dr. Edison Manaloto, GRMC chief nursing officer Jennifer Cruz, GRMC CEO and president Alan Funtanilla, Marketing & Business Development vice president Eric Plinske; Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, and GRMC Support Services vice president Bernie Lobaton. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

DEDEDO, Guam—Guam Regional Medical City held its 3rd Annual DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Awards last May 12 at the Dusit Thani Guam Resort. Each year, an extraordinary nurse is recognized for the significant impact that they have had on the lives of their patients. This year’s DAISY Award honoree is Chloe Mortes, a registered nurse in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The DAISY Awards was hosted by Shanice Poe from Hit Radio 100, and attended by the nominees and their guests, GRMC’s executive team, several clinical and non-clinical staff, the judging panel—Speaker and Senator Therese Terlaje, Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, GRMC director of Care Management and Coordination Mary Grace Libo-on, GRMC chief of staff Dr. Edison Manaloto, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

Mortes was selected through voting by her colleagues, patients and their families, and the judging panel. Judges were tasked to judge blindly, meaning that they would make their decision based on no other information but the nominees’ stories. Mortes was initially nominated by fellow registered nurse, Patrick Callang, who had this to say about her: “Chloe is a dedicated nurse who works tirelessly to care for her patients. She is always willing to go the extra mile to ensure they receive the best possible care [.]” He shares a story of how Chloe, without hesitation, immediately took charge of a patient who was admitted with pneumonia. The patient’s family was struggling to cope with the illness, so Chloe went above and beyond to provide the emotional support they needed. Thanks to Chloe’s exceptional care and support, the patient was able to recover and return home to their family. This was just one of many examples of Mortes’ unwavering commitment to serve our patients and their families.

Mortes began her career at GRMC’s ICU in July 2019 as a graduate nurse. Later that year, she graduated from the University of Guam, and became a registered nurse.

In her opening remarks, GRMC chief nursing officer Jennifer Cruz briefly spoke on the significance and honor of the DAISY Awards. She said, “As we know, nursing is not a profession, but a vocation— a calling to serve and care for those in need. The nurses we will recognize today have demonstrated this through their unwavering commitment to their patients, their willingness to go the extra mile, and their compassionate approach to healthcare.”

Leon Guerrero shared that one of the most gratifying careers she has had in the last 50 years was being a nurse. During her address she said, “Because of my nursing academia, experience, and clinical practices, I have been able to continue being a strong leader. I have been able to continue being compassionate and caring for the people. Because at the end of the day that’s what we, as nurses, are all about. How do we lift the lives and the quality of healthcare for our people?” As an honorary DAISY recipient since 2022, she also shares that she wears her DAISY pin everywhere with “great pride and honor.”

GRMC CEO and president Alan Funtanilla expressed his gratitude and congratulations to all nominees and to this year’s honoree. “You, our nurses, have been the steadfast core of our patient care services. True to this year’s National Nurses Week theme, you have made a difference- a tremendous difference. I am proud to work with so many of you- dedicated individuals like you. I’m proud of the promise you fulfill to care for the communities we serve. I am proud of the commitment you have to our mission, which is to take care of our patients and their families, as we would our beloved family members,” he said during his remarks.

As this year’s DAISY Award recipient, Mortes received a certificate proclaiming the recipient an “Extraordinary Nurse,” a DAISY Award pin, a unique, hand-carved serpentine stone from Zimbabwe entitled, “A Healer’s Touch,” a Spotlight feature on the DAISY website, a Spotlight feature on GRMC’s social media, eligibility to receive a reduced tuition rate at the Chamberlain University College of Nursing, and more.

There were 18 registered nurses who were nominated for the DAISY Award. The nominees were: Catherine Ballesteros (Medical Telemetry), Dean Conner (Medical Telemetry), Bernice Cruz (Nursing Administration, Perioperative Services), Anna De Belen (Radiation Oncology), Valerie De La O (Medical Surgical), Sherrylou Del Mundo (Operating Room), Christine Kaye Gabo (Medical Surgical), Yoo Kyong Ha (Emergency Department), Kuhkee Joo (Medical Surgical), Eun A Kim (Medical Surgical), Marie Angela Lopena (Emergency Department), Summer Medler (Radiation Oncology), Karen Sabuya (Cardiac Catheterization), Joanna Sunga (Cancer Center), Shanease Tudela (ICU), Debbie Wang (Medical Surgical), 2022 DAISY Award honoree, Kristine Conde (Nursing Administration, ICU), and Chloe Mortes.

Guests who attended the event were each given Cinnabon buns as a tribute to Barnes, as this was the only food he could withstand during his illness. The Dusit Thani staff also created a gigantic cinnamon bun cake that was cut by Chloe at the end of the ceremony. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

