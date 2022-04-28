‘How will we proceed without prosecutors, without evidence?’

With the impeachment trial of Gov. Ralph DLG Torres fast approaching, members of the House of Representatives are concerned about the lack of evidence and prosecutors in the case and are questioning how an impeachment trial would go forward without these two things.

With the Senate pushing forward with the impeachment trial in less than two weeks, Rep. Leila Staffler (D-Saipan) questions how the process would go without evidence to support the impeachment and without prosecutors to defend the Articles of Impeachment.

“I actually have no idea what will happen next because with a trial scheduled but no prosecutors or evidence provided, I’m not quite sure how they will proceed forward,” she said.

Staffler remains optimistic and hopes the Senate will consider the pleas of House members to amend their rules and allow the House its five prosecutors and an extension to properly submit the House impeachment records.

“Perhaps they will take into consideration our requests, and requests of multiple members of the Senate, and allow the House prosecutors to participate. Rules can be amended, and so possibly that could be a solution to many of the issues that were brought up by [House of Representative] members, the public, and the senators themselves,” she said.

In any case, Staffler said, it’s hard to hear just one side of the story and that is what will happen if there are no prosecutors or impeachment records.

“It’s really hard to have a case without having both sides share their side. We hope that the Senate will consider allowing for the House impeachment prosecutorial team to be able to do the work that we’ve been preparing to do. With respect to the record itself, some of the technicalities that they refer to are minor things that we are more than willing to fix. …House clerk Ms. Linda Muna did request for an extension. Although she was denied, perhaps they can reconsider that request and give us that opportunity to fix the record so that they can deem it appropriate enough for them to look at it,” Staffler said.

The Precinct 5 representative said the House stands by their records and only hopes that the Senate and the public are given a chance to see these records that they have worked tirelessly on for the past two years.

“We stand by that record that if they and every member of the public gets a chance to see the receipts, to see the documentation that is available to prove without a doubt and without a question, that our governor has made many financial decisions that may not be in the best interest of the people,” she said.

According to a previous memorandum issued by Senate President Jude U. Hofschneider (R-Tinian), he explained that the House of Representatives was prohibited from participating and prosecuting in the hearing for Torres’ motion to dismiss the Articles of Impeachment because the Senate-selected House impeachment prosecutor, Rep. Corina Magofna (D-Saipan), allegedly failed to timely file an appearance in the matter pursuant to Senate Impeachment Rule 7(a)(2). 

Also, the House clerk failed to submit the House impeachment record in support of the Articles of Impeachment in compliance with Senate Impeachment Rule 9(e). 

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated.
