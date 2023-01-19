Thanks to Chris Nelson’s documentaries

By
|
Posted on Jan 20 2023

Tag: ,
Share

Big kudos and thanks to Chris Nelson for producing and presenting two exceptional documentaries at the American Memorial Park last Wednesday night: Buen Camino—a 37-day hike on the historical Camino de Santiago in Spain, and Mountain 12—the reunion and support for an extraordinary friend and individual, Saipan’s Russ Quinn. Both portrayed and exposed valuable lessons of friendships and exemplary examples of how to live and fight for a great life. The top life regrets, as documented in a well-known book, are not having the courage to live a life true to yourself rather than a life others expect of you, not expressing your feelings, not staying in touch with friends, and not letting yourself be happier. Russ and others in the documentaries will not likely have those. Will you? 

Paul Plunkett
DanDan, Saipan

Contributing Author

Related Posts

0

DPS commissioner owes more than an apology

Posted On Aug 30 2019
, By
0

Tree planting support for Pacific Games this Saturday

Posted On May 15 2019
, By

Thanks

Posted On Nov 26 2018
, By
0

Eco Camp back for summer

Posted On May 28 2018
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Should the 23rd Legislature pursue BOOST investigation that the House of Representatives in the 22nd Legislature started?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

January 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 16, 2023

Posted On Jan 16 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 11, 2023

Posted On Jan 11 2023
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – January 6, 2023

Posted On Jan 06 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

January 20, 2023, 6:18 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 86%
wind speed: 5 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:47 AM
sunset: 6:09 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune