Thanks to Chris Nelson’s documentaries
Tag: Chris Nelson, Paul Plunkett
Big kudos and thanks to Chris Nelson for producing and presenting two exceptional documentaries at the American Memorial Park last Wednesday night: Buen Camino—a 37-day hike on the historical Camino de Santiago in Spain, and Mountain 12—the reunion and support for an extraordinary friend and individual, Saipan’s Russ Quinn. Both portrayed and exposed valuable lessons of friendships and exemplary examples of how to live and fight for a great life. The top life regrets, as documented in a well-known book, are not having the courage to live a life true to yourself rather than a life others expect of you, not expressing your feelings, not staying in touch with friends, and not letting yourself be happier. Russ and others in the documentaries will not likely have those. Will you?
Paul Plunkett
DanDan, Saipan