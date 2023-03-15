Anaks seeks stay on AK dealership project

By
|
Posted on Mar 16 2023
Share

The Anaks Ocean View Hill Homeowners Association is asking the Superior Court to put on hold the Zoning permit issued to Atkins Kroll to build a Toyota/Lexus dealership and vehicle repair facility in Puerto Rico.

Anaks, through attorneys Kathryn B. Fuller and Colin Thompson, has filed a stay on the Zoning permit issued to Atkins Kroll for the construction of its new dealership and auto shop, claiming irreparable harm.

If the stay is granted, the ruling would essentially put the construction project on hold. The project broke ground last week.

“[Anaks] requests that the court issue a stay with respect to Zoning permit 2022-10382 to prevent irreparable harm to Anaks, and if it determines that oral arguments will assist the court, hold a hearing in 15 days,” motion states.

Anaks argues that the conditional permit subjects Anaks residents to imminent exposure to a dramatic increase in noise pollutions and exposures to carcinogenic air pollutants, among other things.

“The proposed project will generate noise from a standby generator, and unknown number of air compressors, and unknown number of impact wrenches, as well as air conditioning units that will run 24/7. No one can accurately predict the cumulative level of noise generated by the project because [Atkins Kroll] failed to model the decibel level from the facility at the property line despite Anaks’ concern,” said the motion.

Previously, the NMI Supreme Court ruled in favor of Anaks’ appeal to vacate the Superior Court’s previous decision to dismiss its petition against the Zoning permit issued to Atkins Kroll. The Supreme Court found that the association’s petition was filed within the time required, therefore the Superior Court’s previous dismissal should be set aside.

The case has now gone back to the Superior Court for its review of the Zoning board’s decision.

Aside from its request to overturn the Superior Court’s dismissal, Anaks also moved to stay the effective date of the conditional use permit issued to Atkins Kroll and asked that the high court take judicial notice of various documents that the Zoning board considered before issuing the conditional use permit.

However, because the dismissal has been vacated and the case has been remanded back to Superior Court for review, the motions are considered moot.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest, how optimistic are you about the prospects of the CNMI economy this year?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

March 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 10, 2023

Posted On Mar 15 2023
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 15, 2023

Posted On Mar 15 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 8, 2023

Posted On Mar 08 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

March 16, 2023, 7:20 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
26°C
real feel: 25°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 66%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:24 AM
sunset: 6:27 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune