SBDC chief briefs Rotary on upcoming projects

Small Business Development Center network director Nadine Deleon Guerrero recently shared with the Rotary Club of Saipan the center’s past and upcoming events, highlighting the SBDC’s role in promoting entrepreneurship in the CNMI.

Speaking during the club’s meeting last Nov. 11 at the Hyatt Regency Saipan in Garapan, Deleon Guerrero highlighted the recent “SEED to Sail” event, in which eight businesses received a combined total of $70,000 in cash awards and prizes. That event saw the sponsorship of the CNMI Office of the Governor as well as donations from the Bank of Saipan, Saipan Renal Care, Priority Care, the Northern Marianas College, the University of Guam, Tan Holdings Corp., IT&E, Turnkey Solutions, KKMP, Docomo Pacific, Bank of Hawaii, Power 99, WSTCO and D&Q.

The latest event, a SBDC Business Night, was held last Thursday at the NMC Mango Terrace, during which 16 retail and four food vendors showcased their products and services. The event was for interested individuals not only purchase, but also speak and inquire from vendors, who are current SBDC clients.

Guerrero also discussed the upcoming SBDC-sponsored events and projects, which would be a mixture of different services, training opportunities, and SBDC-sponsored-events and projects SBDC clients as well as the public may look forward to in 2023. Among these is the Capital Access Fair on March 23, 2023. The event will host different lending institutions, government, and federal agencies. They will be presenting on how businesses on-island can avail of capital to help finance or expand their business.

Along with these events, SBDC is also helping individuals in the CNMI better understand and help apply for the BOOST program, which is a grant program. She explained how SBDC has been helping current and aspiring entrepreneurs write business plans and complete their application packages for consideration.

For current business owners who are not SBDC clients and are interested in signing up for free, visit the new client portal: https://marianas.ecenterdirect.com/signup. People may also call (670) 237-6888 for assistance.

Prior to assuming her current role as CNMI SBDC’s network director, Deleon Guerrero served on the CNMI Cannabis Commission board as chairwoman for three years.