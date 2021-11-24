Atkins Kroll acquires Morrico Equipment

Posted on Nov 25 2021

Morrico represents over 24 manufacturers with the most trusted brands such as Freightliner, Mercedes Benz, Hyundai Construction Equipment, Kohler Power Systems, Rosenbauer Fire Trucks and Thomas Built School Buses.

Morrico represents over 24 manufacturers with the most trusted brands such as Freightliner, Mercedes Benz, Hyundai Construction Equipment, Kohler Power Systems, Rosenbauer Fire Trucks and Thomas Built School Buses. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

TAMUNING, Guam—Atkins Kroll Inc., an Inchcape Company, announced yesterday the acquisition of Morrico Equipment Holdings Inc, which owns the subsidiary Morrico Equipment LLC, one of Guam’s largest heavy equipment dealerships.

“Morrico Equipment LLC is one of the most respected dealer groups in Guam and Micronesia with a strong culture, strong brands, and an incredible team of employees,” said Alex Hammett, Inchcape managing director for Asia Developing Markets. “This acquisition will further diversify our total portfolio mix, and we believe that this will be truly transformative for Atkins Kroll and Morrico Equipment LLC. We are honored to be the stewards of Morrico Equipment LLC and look forward to continuing to lay the foundation to support varying infrastructure projects that will take our island and the region into the next decade and beyond.”

Allan Morrison founded the company in 1990, along with founding directors Ross Morrison and Torgun Smith. Today Morrico represents over 24 manufacturers with the most trusted brands such as Freightliner, Mercedes Benz, Hyundai Construction Equipment, Kohler Power Systems, Rosenbauer Fire Trucks and Thomas Built School Buses. Morrico Equipment LLC, operates new and used heavy equipment sales, rental, parts, diesel fuel delivery, Trashco Guam, and specialized diesel repair service to Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, and the Republic of Palau.

“Over 31 years, Morrico Equipment has grown to be one of the largest heavy equipment dealerships in Guam and Micronesia,” said Allan Morrison, president of Morrico Equipment LLC. “We acknowledge the hardworking and dedicated, employee owners of Morrico Equipment LLC, and are very proud to have given them the opportunity to greatly benefit from this transaction. Atkins Kroll is a well-respected company that has been committed to Guam and Micronesia for over a century, and we have full confidence they will continue to take care of our Morrico employees, customers, and partners.” (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

