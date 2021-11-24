GRTA retains Friday schedule

The Guam Regional Transit Authority will be running its regular Fixed and Paratransit schedules on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. There will be no changes to the schedule despite the public holiday. The Transit Management Center may be contacted at 671-647-7433 for any transit related matters. (PR)
