Austerity, furloughs, discontinuing payment of 25% retirees’ pension are all on the table

By
|
Posted on Jan 23 2023
Share

Gov. Arnold I. Palacios answers a question as Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang listens during a news briefing in the governor’s conference room Wednesday afternoon. (FERDIE DE LA TORRE)

Considering the CNMI government’s dire financial situation, austerity measures such as furloughing some government employees as part of cost-cutting measures, and discontinuing the payment of the additional 25% retirees’ pension benefits are all on the table, according to Gov. Arnold I. Palacios last Wednesday.

He assured though, that, although discontinuing the payment of 25% payment in government retirees’ pension was among the many recommendations of the transition team, that step is not a high priority right now.

Speaking at a news briefing Wednesday to update the public about the state of the government’s finances, the governor said that government downsizing or furloughs is absolutely on the table as painful as it is for him, Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang, and the Legislature to implement.

He disclosed that they have already started some cost-cutting measures: Palacios said he and Apatang will not allow off-island travel unless it is essential. He said acting Finance secretary Tracy B. Norita has already been instructed to cut down the expenditures of the Executive Branch immediately.

“This journey to economic recovery is not going to be easy. It’s [going to] require a lot of hard work, a lot of sacrifices, a lot of thoughts, a lot of humility. But we will come out of this,” he said.

Palacios assured that they can work well with the Legislature, other members of the Executive Branch and even with the Judiciary.

On the transition team’s recommendation to discontinue the payment of 25% to retirees until everything stabilizes, Palacios said the figures that the transition team found and the misappropriation of public funds and the level of abuse are unprecedented. He said to continue spending at the level that they were spending the first quarter of this fiscal year is just not sustainable.

The CNMI government is mandated by a court settlement order to pay only 75% of government retirees’ pensions. The previous Torres administration had been adding into the payment the 25% portion of the pensions to ensure that retirees get 100% of their monthly pensions. Now it looks like that that 25% additional payment may be in jeopardy.

Palacios assured though, that this is something that is at the end of their list. “That’s not going to be the top priority that we want to cut. To the extent that we can retain that part of our pension to our retirees, we will retain that,” he said.

The governor said they will work very hard to make sure that with legislative commitment and everybody’s commitment, they will try to protect that as much as possible.

“But I would not say that we want to take that off the table because, at this point, we are in such a dire situation that nothing should be taken off the table other than the court mandate, which is the 75% payment of pension to retirees and the constitutional mandate, which is the Public School System budget mandate,” he added.

He said they will revisit and reset the financial situation with their Federal Emergency Management Agency partners and Public Assistance Office to expedite all these projects that have been sitting for four and a half years or five years.

“There is absolutely no reason for any more delays and that would help regardless,” he said.

The governor said they will turn every stone or rock that they have to turn to get the Commonwealth back on track economically.

“One never expects to see this kind of disaster. I don’t even know how to describe this. But it is a disaster. And I ask members of our community to be patient with us, to be understanding of the situation,” Palacios said.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest, rate your level of concern at this moment about COVID-19.
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

January 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 16, 2023

Posted On Jan 16 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 11, 2023

Posted On Jan 11 2023
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – January 6, 2023

Posted On Jan 06 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

January 23, 2023, 10:36 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
28°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 69%
wind speed: 8 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 8 m/s
UV-Index: 4
sunrise: 6:47 AM
sunset: 6:10 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune