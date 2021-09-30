Azriel lifts Lady Eagles to 7-0 in HS hoops

Share











Like its starting center Azriel Fatialofa, Grace Christian Academy is heads above the competition and the Lady Eagles proved this once again last Wednesday when they improved to 7-0 in the IT&E Interscholastic Girls Middle School Basketball League after beating two teams at the Marianas High School Gymnasium.

In the first game, GCA went down 0-6 early against Francisco M. Sablan Middle School as the towering Fatialofa was late for the match. However, when the Fatialofa arrived the Lady Eagles proceeded to outscore FMS, 23-3, to earn its sixth win in six outings.

Fatialofa paced GCA with 14 points, while Rosie Saralu top-scored for FMS with 5 points. It was FMS’ first loss in three games

GCA again suited up for the fifth and last game Wednesday against Hopwood Middle School 1 and Fatialofa this time wasn’t late. With the league’s leading scorer, rebounder, and shot blocker jumping at center court, the Lady Eagles were dominant early and led 12-6 after the first half. GCA then blanked HMS 1 in the second half en route to the emphatic 30-6 victory.

Fatialofa led the Lady Eagles with 20 points, while Jerica Manuel topped HMS 1 with 4 markers.

In the second game, HMS 2 almost doubled up Mount Carmel School, 11-6, thanks to the 12 points of Kialeen Leemarvin. Valerie Estella and Mya Pangelinan scored 3 points apiece for the Lady Knights. HMS 2 improved to 3-2, while MCS absorbed its third loss in four games.

HMS 1 posted its first win by keeping Tanapag Middle School winless in the third game, 16-8. Divine Baxter led a balanced scoring attack by the Lady Hilitais 1 with 4 points, while Jerica Manuel and Trista Paul added 4 markers apiece. HMS 1 improved to 1-3 in the team standings (1-4 after losing to GCA later in the day).

In the fourth game, FMS improved to 3-1 after exacting TMS its second straight loss of the day, 17-3. The Lady Napu Riders were paced by Joannah Concillado’s 12 points

First Game

GCA 23 – Az. Fatialofa 14, Torres 4, Hall 3, Regan 2.

FMS 9 – Saralu 5, Surima 2, Manahane 2.

Scoring by halves: 11-4, 23-9.

Second Game

HMS-2 21 – Leemarvin 12, Yleisa 4, Jaecias 3, Christopher 2.

MCS 6 – Estella 3, Pangelinan 3.

Scoring by halves: 11-6, 21-6.

Third Game

HMS-1 16 – Baxter 5, Paul 4, Manuel 4, Sablan 2.

TMS 8 – Castro 4, Sablan 2, Achanto 2.

Scoring by halves: 8-4, 16-8.

Fourth Game

FMS 17 – Saralu 12, Diaz 5.

TMS 4 – Sablan 3, Yumul 1.

Scoring by halves: 5-1, 17-4.

Fifth Game

GCA 30 – Az. Fatialofa 20, Hall 6, Torres 4.

HMS-1 6 – Manuel 4, Paul 2.

Scoring by halves: 12-6, 30-6.