Azriel lifts Lady Eagles to 7-0 in HS hoops
Tag: FMS, HS, Lady Eagles, MCS
Like its starting center Azriel Fatialofa, Grace Christian Academy is heads above the competition and the Lady Eagles proved this once again last Wednesday when they improved to 7-0 in the IT&E Interscholastic Girls Middle School Basketball League after beating two teams at the Marianas High School Gymnasium.
In the first game, GCA went down 0-6 early against Francisco M. Sablan Middle School as the towering Fatialofa was late for the match. However, when the Fatialofa arrived the Lady Eagles proceeded to outscore FMS, 23-3, to earn its sixth win in six outings.
Fatialofa paced GCA with 14 points, while Rosie Saralu top-scored for FMS with 5 points. It was FMS’ first loss in three games
GCA again suited up for the fifth and last game Wednesday against Hopwood Middle School 1 and Fatialofa this time wasn’t late. With the league’s leading scorer, rebounder, and shot blocker jumping at center court, the Lady Eagles were dominant early and led 12-6 after the first half. GCA then blanked HMS 1 in the second half en route to the emphatic 30-6 victory.
Fatialofa led the Lady Eagles with 20 points, while Jerica Manuel topped HMS 1 with 4 markers.
In the second game, HMS 2 almost doubled up Mount Carmel School, 11-6, thanks to the 12 points of Kialeen Leemarvin. Valerie Estella and Mya Pangelinan scored 3 points apiece for the Lady Knights. HMS 2 improved to 3-2, while MCS absorbed its third loss in four games.
HMS 1 posted its first win by keeping Tanapag Middle School winless in the third game, 16-8. Divine Baxter led a balanced scoring attack by the Lady Hilitais 1 with 4 points, while Jerica Manuel and Trista Paul added 4 markers apiece. HMS 1 improved to 1-3 in the team standings (1-4 after losing to GCA later in the day).
In the fourth game, FMS improved to 3-1 after exacting TMS its second straight loss of the day, 17-3. The Lady Napu Riders were paced by Joannah Concillado’s 12 points
First Game
GCA 23 – Az. Fatialofa 14, Torres 4, Hall 3, Regan 2.
FMS 9 – Saralu 5, Surima 2, Manahane 2.
Scoring by halves: 11-4, 23-9.
Second Game
HMS-2 21 – Leemarvin 12, Yleisa 4, Jaecias 3, Christopher 2.
MCS 6 – Estella 3, Pangelinan 3.
Scoring by halves: 11-6, 21-6.
Third Game
HMS-1 16 – Baxter 5, Paul 4, Manuel 4, Sablan 2.
TMS 8 – Castro 4, Sablan 2, Achanto 2.
Scoring by halves: 8-4, 16-8.
Fourth Game
FMS 17 – Saralu 12, Diaz 5.
TMS 4 – Sablan 3, Yumul 1.
Scoring by halves: 5-1, 17-4.
Fifth Game
GCA 30 – Az. Fatialofa 20, Hall 6, Torres 4.
HMS-1 6 – Manuel 4, Paul 2.
Scoring by halves: 12-6, 30-6.