Air Busan, Air Seoul send feelers

By
|
Posted on Oct 01 2021
With the CNMI’s TRIP program growing in numbers by the day, two other South Korea-based airlines have started showing an interest in servicing a South Korea–Saipan route.

According to Marianas Visitors Authority managing director Priscilla Iakopo, two of South Korea’s most popular airlines, Air Busan and Air Seoul, have reached out to MVA to participate in the Saipan-South Korea Travel Bubble program.

“We received an official letter from Air Busan and Air Seoul in their interest in wanting to fly here,” she said.

Iakopo said the two airlines are looking at launching their first flights to the CNMI as early as October.

“With the success of [the Tourism Resumption Investment Plan], they’re actually looking to fly beginning October and November. In addition to that, T’Way has also shared that they want to add an additional flight on top of their weekly Thursday flights,” Iakopo said.

The managing director said this interest in the CNMI is thanks to the fact that the CNMI is the safest travel destination amid this ongoing pandemic. “It very well shows that not only are we a safe destination, but also that the CNMI is a great interest in South Korea,” she said.

In and update given by Ivan Quichocho, MVA board member and TRIP Korea chair, as of last Tuesday, from the inception of the program until the end of the year, the CNMI has either served or has booked 7,899 passengers to participate in the program.

“That’s starting from July through Dec. 31. For September, it looks like we’re going to wrap up about 784 total passengers served. October bookings at the moment is at 2,194. for November, reservations at the moment is at 2,587, and December is 2,229,” Quichocho said.

He said the current airlines servicing the program has also reached out to MVA to add services to accommodate the influx of passengers for the coming months.

“Starting Sept. 30 through to the end of the year, all flights are above 40% mark. So, we are getting some feedback from some of the carriers that are actually asking to add service,” he said.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
