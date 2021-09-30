October 2021 is Humanities Month

By
|
Posted on Oct 01 2021

Tag:
Share
Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios share a photo with members of the Northern Marianas Humanities Council

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios share a photo with members of the Northern Marianas Humanities Council outside the Office of the Governor yesterday. Shortly before the photo was taken, Torres and Palacios proclaimed October 2021 as Humanities Month during a proclamation signing at the Office of the Governor conference room. (JOSHUA SANTOS)

October 2021 is Humanities Month, and the Northern Marianas Humanities Council will be holding multiple events celebrating the CNMI’s local culture as well as the council’s 30th anniversary this month, starting with a proclamation signing yesterday at the Office of the Governor.

What made the event more impactful for Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, who signed the proclamation with Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios, was the reading of the proclamation in English, Chamorro, and Carolinian. Reading the proclamation in English was NMHC legal counsel Michael White, reading in Chamorro were Dandan Middle School students Jared Reyes and Angelina Camacho, and reading in Carolinian were Maya Rubeunog and Dany Defang.

Torres said he was proud to see the students yesterday reading and speaking Chamorro and Carolinian. Torres urged those who have been immersed in their culture and languages to share their experiences.

“I’ve never been more proud than today. …There are different ways to promote our culture and language, but as you can tell, speaking, reading, and writing are a whole different story when you talk about [our culture], whether it’s Refaluwasch [Carolinian] or Chamorro. Having you [students] at your age read [the proclamation in Chamorro and Carolinian], hats off to you,” said Torres.

“[To] each one of us, there’s a gift that you’re given. To those that have the gift of culture and language, please share that. I cannot emphasize enough how valuable that is,” he added.

Palacios lauded NMHC for its work in keeping the CNMI’s local cultures alive and said that its work is “very important now more than ever” as the CNMI becomes more and more of a cultural melting pot.

“If you look back at [the CNMI’s] history, we’ve been integrated with so many different cultures, the Spanish, the Germans. …In today’s world, we’ve welcomed so many different people of different ethnic backgrounds and different countries who’ve made the Commonwealth their home,” said Palacios. “So it is very important, now more than ever, that the Humanities Council continues to perpetuate [CNMI culture] and tell our stories and keep records of who we are and how we evolved as people whether it’s through language [or] customs,” he added.

NMHC executive director Leo G. Pangelinan recognized the CNMI’s off-island scholars who are making an impact abroad as well as recognizing the CNMI’s “cultural experts” at home. For him and NMHC, Pangelinan looks forward to continuing NMHC’s pursuit of exploring the CNMI’s rich culture.

“For the past 30 years, the Northern Marianas Humanities Council has served our community as a champion for a broad range of humanities programs and projects that address our collective intellectual interests and needs. This is what the council does, as it pursues its vision of navigating and saving our community through an ongoing process of examining who we are and expanding its reach to explore the rich diversity of cultural groups and lived experiences throughout our islands,” said Pangelinan.

Others present at the signing were NMHC board chair Tracy Guerrero and other NMHC members.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.

Related Posts

LOCAL-NEWS_3
0

October is Humanities Month

Posted On Oct 06 2020
, By

Arts and Humanities Events this Month

Posted On Oct 09 2018
, By
0

October is Humanities Month

Posted On Oct 01 2018
, By

Humanities Month highlights Pacific war, awards program

Posted On Oct 02 2017
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

USEPA hosts free NEPA and Environmental Justice webinar for Pacific Islanders

Posted On Sep 23 2021

ICC 2021: Community unites to clean NMI coasts

Posted On Sep 23 2021

ICC volunteers speak up!

Posted On Sep 23 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 27, 2021

Posted On Sep 27 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 21, 2021

Posted On Sep 22 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 20, 2021

Posted On Sep 20 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

October 1, 2021, 6:15 AM
Clear
Clear
27°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 2 m/s N
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:07 AM
sunset: 6:06 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune