Bar gauges Inos, Naraja, Govendo performances

By
|
Posted on Oct 15 2020
Share

The CNMI Bar Association is currently evaluating the performance of CNMI Supreme Court Associate Justice Perry B. Inos and Superior Court Presiding Judge Roberto C. Naraja and Associate Judge Kenneth L. Govendo, who are all on the ballot in the November general election for retention on the bench.

CNMI Bar Association president Charity R. Hodson said yesterday that the evaluation results will not be tabulated until the deadline for submissions expires tomorrow, Friday.

“Thereafter, we will issue a press release with all the information you have requested,” said Hodson in response to Saipan Tribune’s inquiry about the evaluation.

Sending out the evaluation forms posed no problems, Hodson said. The challenge was in getting the evaluation forms back as all Bar Association general membership meetings have been held virtually since the advent of COVID-19. “Generally, the meetings would be held in person and members could just submit their forms at the meeting instead of having to return them in person to the Bar Association office,” she said.

The association has counteracted this challenge, Hodson said, by offering to have the forms picked up by Bar Association executive director Peonie Cabrera from each agency or office, which makes the process easier and more convenient, as well as accepting all evaluations done by email or mail.

Traditionally, only a small percentage of active CNMI Bar members who are based in the Commonwealth take part in the evaluation of the performances of judges and justices.

As an associate justice in the Supreme Court, this will be the first time for Inos to undergo the retention election process. He was previously retained for another six-year term on the bench in 2012 when he was an associate judge in the Superior Court.

This election will be Naraja’s third retention election. In 2007 and 2014, voters backed Naraja’s retention on the bench.

For Govendo, this election is also his third retention. In 2007 and 2014, voters overwhelmingly voted for his retention.

Under a constitutional amendment, the question of whether justices or judges will be retained shall be put to a vote at a general election immediately before the end of that justice’s or judge’s initial term of office.

In 2003, Juan T. Lizama was the first judge in the CNMI to be retained on the bench. Voters rejected the retention of Timothy H. Bellas and Virginia S. Onerheim.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2020

TAGA Plus

July - September 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - October 14, 2020

Posted On Oct 14 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 8, 2020

Posted On Oct 08 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 5, 2020

Posted On Oct 05 2020

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

A big passion for plants

Posted On Oct 08 2020

In cleaning up the island, every small action counts

Posted On Sep 24 2020
Saipan

‘We don’t want an island full of trash’

Posted On Sep 17 2020

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

October 15, 2020, 8:53 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 85%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 6:09 AM
sunset: 5:57 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune