BREAKING NEWS: 62nd COVID-19-related death in Guam
The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 62nd COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital at approximately 5:55pm today. The patient was a 58-year-old male. He was admitted to GMH on Sept. 14 and was a known positive case.
“Our days have been too full of sorrow, and tonight our minds cannot rest as we mourn the passing of the 62nd individual to COVID-19. To his family and friends, please accept our heartfelt condolences and sympathies,” said Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “As has been said before, those with a why to live can bear almost any how. Every single day we must reaffirm our commitment to keeping each other safe. We not only wear our masks, social distance, and practice good hygiene for ourselves but for our loved ones as well.”