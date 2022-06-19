Basa’s probation revoked anew

Share











The U.S. District Court for the NMI has revoked the probation of Francisco Nakatsukasa Basa again and has sentenced him to 12 months and one day in prison after he admitted to using illegal drugs while on probation.

Following Basa’s initial appearance last Friday, Chief Judge Ramona Manglona ordered that the supervised release of the defendant be revoked and that he serve a term of imprisonment of 12 months plus 1 day, with credit for time served.

The judge did not impose supervised release and instead stated that she would recommend to the Bureau of Prisons that Basa be allowed to serve his imprisonment on Saipan.

Basa was then remanded to custody of the U.S. Marshal following the hearing.

At the hearing, Basa admitted to the allegations in the petition to revoke his probation. Basa admitted to using methamphetamine or “ice” on May 5 and 11, and submitted a diluted urine sample on May 16.

Originally, Basa was sentenced to a 54-month imprisonment term followed by a five-year term of supervised release with conditions.

On July 23, 2010, the U.S. Probation Office reported that Basa admitted to drinking alcohol and committing a crime.

His release conditions were modified on Jan. 11, 2011, to include a three-month term of home confinement because he pleaded guilty to assault and battery and admitted to using “ice.”

Since then, his probations have been revoked several times. mostly because of his continued used of “ice.”