Torres, Atalig say people will start getting stimulus cards tomorrow

Posted on Jun 20 2022

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres disclosed Friday that people may start getting their second Local Economic Impact Payment debit card tomorrow, Tuesday, as 23,000 debit cards were set to arrive that day, Friday.

Finance Secretary David DLG Atalig confirmed yesterday with Saipan Tribune that the debit cards arrived this weekend and that the cards will be in mailboxes this week.

Atalig said that up to $26 million is reserved for the program. “That is how much we distributed last time,” he added.

He earlier stated that the release of cards should start tomorrow, Tuesday, as today, Monday, is a holiday.

At a press briefing, Torres said they are going to forward the cards that day, Friday, to Rota and Tinian.

On Saipan, Torres said they are hoping that the U.S. Postal Service will start distributing the cards as soon as possible.

“Because of the bulk that comes in, everybody’s card will be sent through mail,” he said.

The governor said they are releasing about $26 million in this second stimulus package.

Torres urged everybody to use the money so that it can assist their financial needs and stimulate the CNMI’s economy.

Atalig recently stated that they have allocated $25 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding for this second local stimulus, where they will give $500 to each eligible filer and dependent in the CNMI. Atalig said $17 million will be initially distributed.

He encouraged those who have not filed their income tax returns and for those who are zero income filers to get their tax return submitted.

Atalig said these debit cards must be used by Jan. 31, 2023.

He said their focus is to help the local economy and, in turn, it helps the government receive business gross receipts.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

