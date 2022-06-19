CNMI lifts pre-arrival COVID testing requirement

Share











With approximately 62.7% of those fully vaccinated having received a booster shot and the current COVID-19 Community Level of the CNMI set at “Low,” entry protocols have been updated.

Effective June 13, 2022, all travelers inbound via air or sea are not required but are highly encouraged to fill out the CNMI health declaration form if their return trip requires COVID-19 testing.

In accordance with U.S. regulations, air passengers from international destinations will not need to get tested and show a negative COVID-19 test result, or show documentation of recovery from COVID-19, prior to boarding a flight to the U.S.

All travelers should continue to wear a well-fitted mask based on their personal preference after arrival if they must be around others, and if they develop symptoms, they should get tested at least five days after arrival.

All travelers wishing to avail themselves of free COVID-19 or fifth-day testing must register at https://covidtesting.chcc.health.

All travelers and residents are reminded to live COVID-19 safe: follow the 3 W’s (wear your mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance); avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces; cover coughs and sneezes; clean and disinfect high touch surfaces daily; be alert for symptoms daily; and get tested for COVID-19.

Community Level Low

With the new U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention metric, the CNMI is currently in Community Level Low.

A combination of three factors determines the COVID-19 Community Level:

1. New COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days;

2. The percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients;

3. Total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days.

The COVID-19 Community Level is determined by the higher of the new admissions and inpatient beds metrics, based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days.

To date, cases are continuously detected via Community-Based Testing, Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. testing, as well as at-home testing. As of June 12, 2022, a total of 11,482 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the CNMI.

Recommendations for individual persons and households based on COVID-19 Community Levels:

I. HIGH

1. Wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status (including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings)

2. If you are immunocompromised or have a high risk for severe disease:

– Wear a mask or respirator that provides you with greater protection;

– Consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public where you could be exposed;

3. Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions (e.g., testing);

4. Have a plan for rapid testing if needed (e.g., having home tests or knowing how to access testing);

5. Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you are a candidate for treatments like oral antivirals, pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), and monoclonal antibodies;

6. If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for severe disease:

– Consider self-testing to detect infection before contact;

– Consider wearing a mask when indoors with them;

– Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters;

– Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces whenever possible;

– Follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19.

II. MEDIUM

1. Wear a mask based on your personal preference, informed by your personal level of risk b. If you are immunocompromised or have a high risk for severe disease;

2. Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions (e.g., testing);

3. Have a plan for rapid testing if needed (e.g., having home tests or knowing how to access testing);

4. Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you are a candidate for treatments like oral antivirals, PrEP, and monoclonal antibodies;

5. If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for severe disease:

– Consider self-testing to detect infection before contact

– Consider wearing a mask when indoors with them

– Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters

– Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces whenever possible

– Follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19.

III. LOW (Current level as of June 14, 2022)

1. Wear a mask based on your personal preference, informed by your personal level of risk

2. If you are immunocompromised or have a high risk for severe disease:

– Have a plan for rapid testing, if needed (e.g., having home tests or access to testing);

– Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you are a candidate for treatments like oral antivirals, PrEP, and monoclonal antibodies;

– Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters;

– Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces whenever possible;

– Follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19.

Community-Based Testing

The Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force and CHCC will continue to ensure every individual in the CNMI has access to information about COVID-19, COVID-19 testing, and therapeutic treatments without barriers.

Individuals who are experiencing mild symptoms may get tested at the Koblerville COVID-19 Community Center (KC3). The testing schedule is available at https://covidtesting.chcc.health. The KC3 is open 7 days a week, 7:30am – 4:30pm, Monday to Friday, and 8am – noon, Saturday and Sunday.

For PCR test results, the CNMI Test Team may be reached at (670) 785-9969, 785-9970, 785- 9972, or 287-7571. For Travel Testing, call (670) 287-7570 or 785-9966.

The travel clearance office will operate during the following hours at KC3:

• Monday – Friday: 7:3am – 4:30pm

• Saturday and Sunday: 8am – 12pm

At-home test kits are available at local pharmacies or general stores. Free at-⁠home COVID-⁠19 test kits are available at www.covidtests.gov.

Testing positive

If you test positive on any COVID-19 test (Community-Based Testing, KC3, antigen testing, or at home), stay home for at least five days and isolate from others.

COVID-19 treatment is available for eligible residents of the CNMI who test positive for COVID-19 by reporting their positive test result online at www.staysafecnmi.com/self-reporting within five days of the test result date. Residents requesting COVID-19 treatment should fill out the medical questionnaire in the form to get assessed as soon as possible. After reporting online, a CHCC representative will be in contact for next steps should a person be eligible for treatment.

Quarantine completion certificates are also available by reporting your positive test result online at www.staysafecnmi.com/self-reporting. You will need to upload a photo of your test result or test result documentation. Employers may use this as documentation of their employee’s positive test result. If employers or employees require additional documentation, they must seek documentation from their healthcare provider.

After five days, do a self-check on how you are feeling. If you have no symptoms or your symptoms are improving, you can end isolation and should wear a well-fitted mask around others for an additional five days. If your symptoms are not improving or you still have a fever, continue to stay home until 24 hours after your fever stops without using fever-reducing medication and your symptoms have improved. After you feel completely better, keep wearing a mask around other people at home and in public through Day 10.

Vaccination

CHCC and the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force highly encourage unvaccinated individuals to get vaccinated and those eligible to get a booster shot against COVID-19 to help prevent severe illness, hospitalization, and death.

A second booster is available for adults ages 50 years and older and people ages 12 years and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised.

COVID-19 vaccinations are available by visiting the CHCC Immunization Clinic or calling (670) 236-8745.

Data from clinical trials show that vaccine effectiveness against COVID-19 infection wanes after the primary series, but protection remains high against severe disease and hospitalization. Get a booster shot when you are eligible to help prevent more serious symptoms and give COVID-19 to your friends or family.

Contact information

To obtain general information about the CNMI COVID-19 response, call the Governor’s COVID- 19 Task Force Infoline at (670) 488-0211, available every day, 8am – 8pm, or visit www.staysafecnmi.com.

The CHCC contact tracing team may be reached at (670) 287-1671, 287-1672, or 287-1683, available every day, 7:30am – 4:30pm; after hours, call (670) 286-1711 or 286-1706.

For mental health support and coping skills, call (670) 284-0843 or 284-0847, every day, 8:30am – 3:30pm.

The CNMI is reminded to watch out for misinformation and to follow updates directly from the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force and CHCC. (PR)