Bayani group donates rice to 75 recipients

By
|
Posted on May 06 2020
Share

One of the beneficiaries of the Bayani Association shows off the bag of rice that she got.
(CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

A Filipino organization recently gave away 20-lb bags of rice each to 75 beneficiaries to help meet the increasing need for food as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on.

The Bayani Association, which is a sub-group under the United Filipino Organization, has been distributing care packages in the last couple of weeks to families in need.

“…Our assistance [may be] limited but…we[’re] do[ing] something for the community in our little way, knowing [that] all of us are affected by this global crisis,” said Bayani Association president Leonila Mendoza.

She encourages other organizations to also extend a helping hand to people in need during this coronavirus pandemic. “We…want to entice others to do the same, if they can extend any help possible for people who are in need.”

In a separate telephone interview, Bayani Association secretary Mario Mayuga said that there is no way for them to help everyone who is disadvantaged since the organization is also dependent on donors. He said the donations were given to local residents, as well as members of the Filipino and Chinese communities.

Mayuga said he is just glad that the organization has an opportunity to help the community. He also extended Bayani’s appreciation to Alpex Saipan Inc. for their generous help and assured that they will continue handing out relief goods in the weeks to come.

Those who wish to donate rice, canned goods, and butane may call Mendoza at 287-7563 or Mayuga at 285-1021. (Chevy Alipio)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

May 2020

TAGA Plus

January - March 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - April 20, 2020

Posted On Apr 20 2020

Community Briefs - April 15, 2020

Posted On Apr 15 2020

Community Briefs - April 14, 2020

Posted On Apr 14 2020

Life and Style

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Miyako chef wins ‘Good Taste Series Competition’

Posted On Aug 02 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

May 6, 2020, 9:42 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
30°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 66%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 5
sunrise: 5:51 AM
sunset: 6:36 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune