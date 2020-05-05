Bayani group donates rice to 75 recipients

Share







A Filipino organization recently gave away 20-lb bags of rice each to 75 beneficiaries to help meet the increasing need for food as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on.

The Bayani Association, which is a sub-group under the United Filipino Organization, has been distributing care packages in the last couple of weeks to families in need.

“…Our assistance [may be] limited but…we[’re] do[ing] something for the community in our little way, knowing [that] all of us are affected by this global crisis,” said Bayani Association president Leonila Mendoza.

She encourages other organizations to also extend a helping hand to people in need during this coronavirus pandemic. “We…want to entice others to do the same, if they can extend any help possible for people who are in need.”

In a separate telephone interview, Bayani Association secretary Mario Mayuga said that there is no way for them to help everyone who is disadvantaged since the organization is also dependent on donors. He said the donations were given to local residents, as well as members of the Filipino and Chinese communities.

Mayuga said he is just glad that the organization has an opportunity to help the community. He also extended Bayani’s appreciation to Alpex Saipan Inc. for their generous help and assured that they will continue handing out relief goods in the weeks to come.

Those who wish to donate rice, canned goods, and butane may call Mendoza at 287-7563 or Mayuga at 285-1021. (Chevy Alipio)