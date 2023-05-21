AMIDST UNCERTAIN FUTURE OF SAIPAN CARES FOR ANIMALS

Beth Pliscou expresses commitment to animal welfare

Posted on May 22 2023

Beth Pliscou, founder and executive director of Saipan Cares for Animals. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Beth Pliscou, the founder and executive director of Saipan Cares for Animals, wants to assure the community that her dedication to helping people care for their animals remains unwavering, despite the uncertain future of the organization.

Pliscou is currently off island receiving needed medical treatment, and while she is off-island, a minority bloc of SCA board members have closed the clinic.

While the future of Saipan Cares for Animals may be in doubt, Pliscou said she wants to emphasize her ongoing dedication to supporting individuals in caring for their pets is the same as ever. She has not given up.

“I am saddened by the recent decisions made regarding Saipan Cares for Animals. However, my commitment to helping people care for their animals remains steadfast,” said Pliscou. “Despite the uncertainty surrounding the organization, I will continue to explore alternative avenues and options to provide assistance and support to those in need.”

Recognizing the temporary closure of Saipan Cares for Animals, Pliscou encourages individuals requiring animal care services to reach out to Saipan Humane Society.

Pliscou extends her deepest gratitude to the community for their unwavering support over the years. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

