Docomo donates over $80K worth of security cameras to local police

Posted on May 22 2023
From left, Docomo Pacific brand manager Brent Deleon Guerrero, Docomo Pacific chief legal officer James Hofman, Department of Public Safety Commissioner Clement Bermudes, Docomo Pacific general manager Pauline Johnson, DPS resident director Eugenio Villagomez, and Docomo Pacific Business Sales manager Joseph Torres. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Docomo Pacific has donated over $80,000 worth of security cameras to the CNMI Department of Public Safety.

The donation to the CNMI’s first responders caps off Public Safety Awareness Month, when community revitalization is in full swing. As the government and private sector work together to find ways to enhance the overall island experience for locals and tourists alike, this cutting-edge technology will optimize public safety and crime prevention.

“This donation builds on our continued commitment to the CNMI. Through collaborative public/private effort, we can lessen the burden of first responders, provide improved response times and most importantly minimize the danger for both the first responder and our people. A true commitment to service by working Better Together,” said Docomo Pacific CNMI general manager Pauline Johnson.

DPS will use the security cameras in strategic locations to help deter crime and to add an extra layer of security for the local community. DPS’ commitment to serve and provide protection against life-threatening incidents and community disruption will be aided with more visibility when every second counts.

“This generous donation from our community partner, Docomo Pacific, will enhance our capacity to detect and identify criminal violators across our islands. We are committed to the safety and security of our communities. And we appreciate DDocomo Pacific’s support to law enforcement!” said DPS Commissioner Clement Bermudes. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
