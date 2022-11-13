Big 76.52% voter turnout

Unified team asks CEC board to allow them to have poll workers during runoff election
By
|
Posted on Nov 14 2022
Share

Oscar M. Babauta and Mike Evangelista

This year’s general elections had a 76.52% voter turnout, which is a big turnout compared to previous elections in the CNMI.

“It was a big turnout. I really thought that on the third day of early voting would die out but it didn’t. It never died out,” according to Commonwealth Election Commission executive director Kayla S. Igitol on Friday.

Igitol said people were really excited to come out and exercise their right to vote.

Out of 19,275 registered voters, 6,326 voted on election day, 1,531 opted for absentee voting, and 6,893 took advantage of early voting, for a total of 14,750 voters.

In the November 2020 general elections, voter turnout was at 72.05%, while in the 2018 elections it was at 77.4%, and in 2014 was at 76.7%.

Meanwhile, former House of the Representatives speaker Oscar Babauta and lawyer Michael Evangelista expressed the concern of the unified independent team before the CEC board during the special board meeting at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe Friday afternoon.

At the start of the meeting, Babauta, who chairs the executive committee of Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios and his running mate, Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang, of the unified independent team, asked the board to address their concerns that of their supporters.

Babauta said this is the first time in the history of the Commonwealth where a non-binding political party, an independent team, will go into a contested runoff election.

He said they have to find an amicable solution in allowing the independent team to provide for poll workers similar to the other party.

Babauta, in an interview, said he and Evangelista came to seek guidance and present their case to the Election Commission. He said their main agenda is to protect the integrity of the electoral process and be allowed to submit names from their side to be part of the election process in each polling places—poll workers, poll supervisors, and observers.

“Our mission here is to seek the indulgence of the commission to be allowed because nothing in the law will prevent the election commission from just allowing us; it’s a matter of just a board decision,” he said.

Evangelista told the board that right now there is no actual prohibition against allowing an independent group but non-recognized party to have poll workers.

“But a lot can be drawn also from the regulation where it allows to have poll observers that can be viewed in parallel to poll workers because the current regulation allows poll workers for unrecognized party or candidates. It’s very clear in the regulation. That is allowed,” Evangelista said.

CEC board chair Jesus I. Sablan said they will look into the concerns.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

How or when do you plan to vote in the CNMI’s general election this year?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

November 2022

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 11, 2022

Posted On Nov 11 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 2, 2022

Posted On Nov 02 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 26, 2022

Posted On Oct 26 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

November 14, 2022, 6:07 AM
Clear
Clear
26°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 88%
wind speed: 1 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:18 AM
sunset: 5:45 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune