3 more indicted for alleged illegal entry into Guam

Share











The U.S. District Court for the NMI has indicted another group of Chinese nationals who allegedly tried to enter Guam illegally from the CNMI.

Together with two other indictments in previous weeks, that means a total of 19 foreigners have now been charged with conspiracy to transport illegal aliens.

In the most recent case, a group of three Chinese nationals were indicted last week for allegedly entering Guam illegally using a boat. The unsealed indictment filed by assistant U.S. attorney Albert Flores names the defendants as She Gaoqin, Lou Youhou, and Guan Caiping.

Gaoqin, She, and Youhou Lou will be arraigned today Nov. 14, at 3pm, by magistrate judge Heather Kennedy.

It is believed that the three do not have legal immigration status and tried to enter Guam using a boat to avoid immigration processes that was anticipated if travel was completed by commercial airplane.

According to the indictment, on or about July 20, 2022, the defendants, along with four other citizens of the People’s Republic of China who also did not have legal immigration status, pooled their money together to purchase a boat for $22,000 on the island of Saipan in the CNMI. The boat, which had CNMI boat registration number CM 4847 PU, was used by the Chinese citizens to complete transportation from the CNMI to Guam on or about July 23, 2022. A boat was used for transportation because the Chinese citizens wanted to avoid immigration processes that was anticipated if travel was completed by commercial airplane. Authorities located the boat after it came ashore on Guam with all six Chinese citizens on July 23, 2022.

The indictment stated that She, Lou, and Guan “combined, conspired, confederated, agreed, and acted interdependently with each other, and with other persons whose names are known and unknown to the grand jury, to commit an offense…specifically, transporting illegal aliens.”

If found guilty, the United States wants the defendants to forfeit the boat and other related properties.

Previously, the U.S. District Court for the NMI unsealed two other grand jury indictments charging 16 Chinese nationals in total for illegally entering Guam by boat.