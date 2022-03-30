IPI moves to dismiss discrimination suit of former workers

By
|
Posted on Mar 31 2022

Tag:
Share

Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC has filed a motion with the U.S. District Court for the NMI requesting the court to dismiss the discrimination suit filed by a group of its former workers.

Yesterday, IPI pro hac vice council Daniel Weiner filed the motion to dismiss pursuant to Federal Rules of Civil Procedure Rules 12(b)(6) and 12(f), claiming that the plaintiffs fail to state a plausible claim to relief.

The plaintiffs—Özcan Genç, Hasan Gökçe, and Süleyman Köş—are former IPI employees hired to work on the construction of the Imperial Palace Casino and Hotel Resort in Garapan. They claimed that the casino investor engaged in a company-wide practice of employment discrimination, both intentional and systemic, on the basis of national origin, against them and others by paying them less than the Taiwanese employees.

However, Weiner claims that that plaintiffs’ complaint lacks any factual allegations to support their claim.

“Alleging that IPI engaged in unlawful discrimination and that ‘Taiwanese workers’ ‘had the same level of skills, qualifications, and experience as plaintiffs and members of the class’ is not sufficient. Plaintiffs must present nonconclusory factual allegations that permit the court to reasonably infer the alleged discrimination,” he said.

Because of their lack of factual allegations, Weiner said the court should dismiss the complaint in its entirety. “Plaintiffs’ complaint includes no factual allegations that can support an inference of a pattern or practice of IPI’s alleged discrimination against plaintiffs or the purported class members because of their Turkish national origin. Rather, plaintiffs’ only allegations concerning the alleged discrimination are conclusory assertions insufficient to survive a motion to dismiss,” he said.

According to court documents, the plaintiffs claim they were paid significantly lower than other workers who were in the same class and shared the same skills and experiences as they did because of their race.

As a result of IPI’s alleged discriminatory conduct, the plaintiffs and other members of the class reportedly suffered damages, including but not limited to, reduced wages.

According to the lawsuit, Genç started working for IPI in January 2020 as a foreman and the leader of the welding and drywall team. Genç’s title on IPI’s certificate of employment was construction carpenter, and his salary was $21,840.00 a year.

Gökçe started working for IPI in January 2020 as a plumber, master of pipe installation, and plumbing foreman. Gökçe’s title on IPI’s certificate of employment was plumber, and his salary was stated as $21,840.00 a year.

Köş started working for IPI in January 2020 as an electrician and was promoted to electrical foreman in June 2020. Köş title on IPI’s certificate of employment was electrician, and his salary was $17,368.00 a year. However, since his promotion to foreman, his wage increased to $10.50 or $21,840 a year.

While the plaintiffs were employed to work on the Imperial Palace casino/hotel resort in Garapan, IPI also hired other construction workers, including Taiwanese construction workers, who also performed the same types of work that the plaintiff did and shared the same skills, qualifications, and experience. However, the Taiwanese workers were paid a higher rate.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

0

Another construction firm sues IPI for over $2M

Posted On Mar 23 2022
, By
0

IPI taps US mainland lawyers for hearing on revocation of license

Posted On Mar 22 2022
, By
ipi
0

IPI receivership extended anew

Posted On Mar 18 2022
, By
0

IPI appeal vs CCC decision dismissed

Posted On Mar 17 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

POLL

With many countries now easing their COVID-19 restrictions, do you have any plan to go off-island within this year?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Defend

Defend our planet. Difendi i tano’ta. Atelághi faluwasch.

Posted On Mar 31 2022
environment

2022 Environmental Awareness Activities

Posted On Mar 31 2022

Amplifying youth voices for climate change

Posted On Mar 24 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 23, 2022

Posted On Mar 23 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 3, 2022

Posted On Mar 03 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 2, 2022

Posted On Mar 02 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

March 31, 2022, 7:18 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 26°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 78%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:13 AM
sunset: 6:29 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune