COMMUNITY BRIEFS – October 12, 2022

Small craft advisory until Friday

A small craft advisory is currently in effect in the CNMI until Friday afternoon. This means wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots are expected to produce wave conditions hazardous to small craft.

Based on information received from the National Weather Service in Guam and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, southwest winds of 15 to 25 knots are present on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota coastal waters from 6am yesterday through 6pm Friday. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

NWS said that strong southwest monsoonal winds moved into Guam and Rota coastal waters yesterday, which then spread north into Tinian and Saipan waters last night.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid boating in hazardous conditions. (PR)

Flood watch on Rota

A flood watch is now in effect until this afternoon, Wednesday, on Rota.

Based on information received from the National Weather Service in Guam and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible on Rota through Wednesday afternoon.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded.

Rota residents are encouraged to monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. If living near streams and rivers, prepare to move items away from stream and riverbanks. Make sure storm drains nearby are not clogged, especially in low-lying areas. (PR)

Emergency water service interruption in As Matuis, San Roque, Achugao, Tanapag

There is an ongoing emergency water service interruption in the areas of As Matuis, San Roque, Achugao, and Tanapag that started yesterday, Oct. 11, 2022, at 3:30pm that will last until today, Oct. 12, 2022, at 6am.

This is due to the loss of power supply to seven ground water production wells and one booster station in the As Matuis area. Power Distribution and Transmission linemen of the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. are currently assessing the overhead power system to the affected facilities. Water service to the affected areas will resume once the power supply has been restored and the water tank meet sufficient water level today, Oct. 12, at 6am.

CUC continues to work diligently to minimize any inconvenience to its customers. For more information, contact the CUC Customer Hotline at 236-4333 or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates. (PR)

