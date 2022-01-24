COVID-19 UPDATE: 19 new cases in NMI; 4 new cases on Rota
Tag: NMI
Nineteen additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19, bringing the CNMI total to 4,265 cases since March 26, 2020. Of the 19 cases identified on Jan. 23, 2022, four were identified via contact tracing, six via community testing, and nine via travel testing.
Also, four additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 via travel testing and community-based testing at the Rota Health Center, bringing the total to 12 on Rota. A total of 33 close contacts were identified and tested negative for COVID-19. The RHC conducted 49 PCR tests on Jan. 24, 2022.