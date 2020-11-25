Black Friday big sale at Kensington Hotel

Posted on Nov 26 2020

Kensington Hotel Saipan is getting on in the Black Friday Sale tradition this Friday, Nov. 27.

For just one day, Kensington Hotel Saipan is offering 70% off on all Mandarina Duck Steady Seller Collection, including hand-carry (cabin baggage), luggage, backpack, tote bag, and T-shirts. The sale is happening at the hotel’s Queen’s Club.

“The Black Friday Big Sale will take place at Queen’s Club, a function room which can accommodate up to 200 people for normal meeting setup. The big space will help you minimize human interaction by creating a ‘self-service’ shopping pattern as we will implement COVID-19 health and safety guidelines,” said sales and marketing manager Katy Hung.

All available items will be displayed in designated areas for guest to look, touch, and check the quality. “With inventory just right at the corner, guests can easily retrieve the items themselves before proceeding to check-out. …If we reach maximum occupancy at Queen’s Club, we encourage guests to sign up and leave their contact number with our staff, while they enjoy a cup of coffee or a piece of cake at OHAS Café while waiting,” she added.

Aside from bag shopping, Kensington has also prepared special discounts on food and beverage. Still ongoing is the “I am November Man” promo that allows guests to avail of room promotions. “Guests can enjoy 10% off room rates, receive two complimentary drinks during your stay, and get one 30% discount coupon from OHAS. …Just mention the special code ‘I am November Man’ and you are good to go,” Hung said

“Also for the month of November, Loria has come up with a theme called “A Colorful Daily Gourmet Trip,” where guests can taste flavors from all over the world. ….The ‘Irresistible Sunday Brunch’ continues to impress every Sunday from 11:30am to 2pm and the regular 10% local discount applies. …For Thanksgiving, our ‘Turkey To Go’ is now available,” Hung added.

For reservation and inquiries, call (670) 322-3311, or reservations@kensingtonsaipan.com or go to their Facebook page:https://www.facebook.com/kensingtonsaipan to receive first-hand update.

