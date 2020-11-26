BREAKING NEWS: 2 COVID-19-related deaths in Guam
Tag: Guam
The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 110th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital at approximately 9:40am today. The patient was a 61-year-old male with underlying conditions that were further compounded by COVID-19. He was admitted to GMH on Oct. 15, 2020, and was a known positive case.
A few hours later, Guam’s 111th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GMH at approximately 12:33pm. The patient was a 64-year-old female with underlying conditions that were further compounded by COVID-19. She was admitted to GMH on Nov. 8, 2020, and was a known positive case.
