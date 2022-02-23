Black Micro Corp. hosts job fair on Tinian

Posted on Feb 24 2022

Following the official start of the construction of the Tinian divert airfield project, Black Micro Corp., the company that was contracted to complete the $161.8-million U.S Department of Defense project, has launched a job fair to provide jobs for Tinian residents.

According to Tinian Mayor Edwin P. Aldan, yesterday, Black Micro held the first of many job fairs with the intent to hire hundreds of Tinian residents to help in build what is expected to be a four-year-long construction of the divert airfield.

“The employment opportunities aspect of this project has prompted federal contractors such as Black Micro Corp. to hold job fairs to employ our local people. The company has reached out to my office for assistance for the first job fair scheduled [yesterday] morning at the Tinian Youth Center. This is to provide interested individuals with information for potential employment opportunities,” he said.

Aldan said the project will continue to demand a labor force that will create more employment opportunities for the people of Tinian moving forward.

“Over the past couple of years, many of us have envisioned the potential economic growth that the divert airfield project would bring to Tinian starting with employment, and business opportunities, to procuring locally goods and materials,” he said.

Aldan said he is sure that the start of the project will only continue to bring attention to the island of Tinian and encourage other businesses to branch out to the island.

“In fact, this agreement and the divert airfield project have brought Tinian much attention to business owners such as Triple J from our neighboring island of Saipan, including newly established and local business owners in light of the expected military buildup,” he said.

The Tinian mayor said this long-anticipated project has the potential to be the economic driver that Tinian needs.

“This much anticipated project that many of us have been looking forward has the potential to be an economic catalyst during a time when the future remains uncertain for island of Tinian due to COVID-19,” he said.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

