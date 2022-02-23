Dayao is named a Bixler scholar at Colby College

Share











The CNMI’s own Arvin Dayao, a sophomore at Colby College, has been chosen as one of a handful of students to receive a Julius Seelye Bixler scholarship for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Dayao, the valedictorian of Grace Christian Academy’s Class of 2020, was named a Julius Seelye Bixler Scholar for his extraordinary academic engagement and commitment. The Colby College website states that Bixler scholars are typically top-ranking students based on their cumulative academic record at the end of the preceding year.

The GCA alumnus stands at No. 4 out of 556 other students in his Class of 2024 at Colby College.

The Bixler Scholarship is awarded every year to a small group of students in the sophomore, junior, and senior classes who have distinguished themselves academically.

According to Dayao’s parents, they are proud of their child’s achievements and were not expecting it at all.

Mirasol Dayao said her son was awarded the scholarship back in September 2021 but they only found out about it in February 2022 because he hadn’t checked his email in months.

His mother said that Dayao has always been on top of his assignments academically, ensuring that he completes everything even before a given deadline.

“From a young age, we instilled in him the importance of education. Now that he’s in college, all his achievements are his own. We don’t push him or force him to go above and beyond, it’s all him and we are very proud of him,” she said.