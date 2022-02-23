Dayao is named a Bixler scholar at Colby College

By
|
Posted on Feb 24 2022
Share

File photo shows Grace Christian Academy alumnus Arvin Dayao soon after he was awarded a full-ride QuestBridge scholarship to Colby College. (Contributed Photo)

The CNMI’s own Arvin Dayao, a sophomore at Colby College, has been chosen as one of a handful of students to receive a Julius Seelye Bixler scholarship for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Dayao, the valedictorian of Grace Christian Academy’s Class of 2020, was named a Julius Seelye Bixler Scholar for his extraordinary academic engagement and commitment. The Colby College website states that Bixler scholars are typically top-ranking students based on their cumulative academic record at the end of the preceding year.

The GCA alumnus stands at No. 4 out of 556 other students in his Class of 2024 at Colby College.

The Bixler Scholarship is awarded every year to a small group of students in the sophomore, junior, and senior classes who have distinguished themselves academically.

According to Dayao’s parents, they are proud of their child’s achievements and were not expecting it at all.

Mirasol Dayao said her son was awarded the scholarship back in September 2021 but they only found out about it in February 2022 because he hadn’t checked his email in months.

His mother said that Dayao has always been on top of his assignments academically, ensuring that he completes everything even before a given deadline.

“From a young age, we instilled in him the importance of education. Now that he’s in college, all his achievements are his own. We don’t push him or force him to go above and beyond, it’s all him and we are very proud of him,” she said.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

With the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the CNMI, do you agree with the Public School System's decision to continue in-person classes?
Vote

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Trash

Trash drop-off held for Precinct 5 residents

Posted On Feb 24 2022
miss earth

Miss NMI Earth Elemental Queens joins forces for beach cleanup

Posted On Feb 17 2022
lions

Serving the community, caring for the environment

Posted On Feb 10 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 23, 2022

Posted On Feb 23 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 15, 2022

Posted On Feb 15 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 9, 2022

Posted On Feb 09 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

February 24, 2022, 6:05 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
24°C
real feel: 24°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 100%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 12 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:37 AM
sunset: 6:23 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune