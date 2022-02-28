Black Micro: Environmental protection is our highest priority

Share











TINIAN—As construction on the Tinian divert airfield moves forward, members of the community fear for the preservation of the Tinian environment but the company contracted to complete the military project, Black Micro Corp., says that environmental protection is their utmost priority.

According to Leonard Kaae, senior vice president and general manager of Guam-based Black Construction Corp., although the construction of the $161.8-million project is intensive and potentially harmful to Tinian’s environment, BMC will do its best to be good stewards of the environment.

“Environmental protection of [Tinian’s] plant and animal species is the highest priority for us and ensuring that we are good stewards of the environment,” he said.

Kaae explained that the 46-month-long project involves a major mobilization effort. “To give you a brief overview of the project and what to expect, BMC will undertake a major mobilization effort including asphalt, concrete and rock crushing plants. We’re going to bring in bulldozers, excavators, loaders, graders, a lot of construction equipment to get this job done,” he explained.

In addition, BMS will also develop approximately 1,000,002 cubic yards of land to accommodate a new taxiway for military aircraft.

“Work includes the airfield development at the Tinian International Airport, which encompasses approximately 1,000,002 cubic yards of mass excavation for the development of a new taxiway, as well as parking aprons for 12 fueling aircraft. Site development also involves clearing grubbing, major excavation, demolition site improvements, pavements, and utilities. Work also includes power poles’ full installations. On the pavements, we have approximately 20,000 cubic yards of PCC pavement, and about 55,000 tons of HMA hot asphalt,” Kaae said.

Due to the amount of work to be done and the duration of the project, Kaae said BMC expects a lot of employment opportunities for the residents of Tinian.

“The project duration has a period of 46 months so we’ll be here quite a while. We’ve already burned three months and we’re beginning to mobilize a project and are actively engaging and moving more and more equipment as well as manpower to undertake the major task before us. BMC certainly looks forward to this opportunity and providing employment opportunities for the local residents of Tinian, and working with the local business community,” he said.

Last week, BMC held its first job fair on Tinian.

In a previous statement from Tinian Mayor Edwin P. Aldan, he said the divert airfield project will continue to demand a labor force that will create more employment opportunities for the people of Tinian moving forward.

“Over the past couple of years, many of us have envisioned the potential economic growth that the divert airfield project would bring to Tinian starting with employment, and business opportunities, to procuring locally goods and materials,” he said.