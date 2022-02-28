Six COVID-related deaths in Guam

Share











The Joint Information Center in Guam was notified of six COVID-19-related fatalities yesterday, bringing to 328 the number of people who have died in Guam due to COVID-19-related illnesses.

The 323rd COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City on Feb. 23, 2022. The patient was a 74-year-old female, fully vaccinated with a booster, who had underlying health conditions and tested positive on Feb. 11.

The 324th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at GRMC on Feb. 23, 2022. The patient was a 63-year-old male, unvaccinated, who had underlying health conditions and tested positive on Feb. 10 and again on Feb. 22.

The 325th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GRMC on Feb.y 23, 2022. The patient was an 88-year-old male, fully vaccinated without a booster, who had underlying health conditions and tested positive on Feb. 13.

The 326th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at GRMC on Feb. 24, 2022. The patient was a 63-year-old female, fully vaccinated with a booster, who had underlying health conditions and tested positive on Feb. 22.

The 327th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Feb. 26, 2022. The patient was a 67-year-old female, fully vaccinated with a booster, who had underlying health conditions and tested positive on Feb. 20.

The 328th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at GMH on Feb. 27, 2022. The patient was a 74-year-old male, fully vaccinated without a booster, who had underlying health conditions and tested positive on Feb. 22.

The JIC news release yesterday quoted Guam Gov: Lou Leon Guerrero: “Too many of our families have experienced loss and grief resulting from this deadly virus. To them, we extend our most heartfelt sympathies and prayers. While we recognize the amazing progress we’ve made these past two years, we cannot let our guard down. Wear your mask, wash your hands, watch your distance and get vaccinated and boosted. Also, please keep a close watch on vulnerable loved ones. We have testing open for all and lifesaving treatments available.” (Saipan Tribune)