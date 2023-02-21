COMMUNITY BRIEFS – February 22, 2023

Kagman cluster of schools PTSA meeting

This is to inform all parents, guardians, and the community that the Kagman cluster of schools (Kagman Elementary School, Chacha Ocean View Middle School, and Kagman High School) will be having a PTSA meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 5:30pm, at the Chacha Ocean View Middle School cafeteria. We are encouraging all parents and guardians to attend this meeting. Call the schools at 237-3150, 237-3165, or 664-3781 if you have any questions or concerns. (PR)

Kalabera Cave closed for repairs

The Capital Improvement Program under the CNMI Office of the Governor would like to remind the public that the Kalabera Cave will be closed for the safety of the community and visitors until repairs and improvements are completed. Thank you for your understanding. (PR)

4.5-magnitude quake in Alamagan region

At 3:47am on Feb. 21, 2023, a report of a 4.5-magnitude earthquake occurred at 17.634°N 145.521°E 20 in the Alamagan region of the Northern Mariana Islands. Currently, there are no tsunami warnings or advisories issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. (PR)

JKPL to host Roy Diaz Rechebei Game Day on March 1

In honor of Roy Diaz Rechebei, the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library will be celebrating the Roy Diaz Rechebei or RDR Game Day on Saturday, March 11, 2023 to mark the fifth year since he was called to eternal life on March 11, 2018. We invite all “Magic: The Gathering” players to join and keep their draft booster cards by the end of the game day. MTG card set that will be used for this game day is “Unfinity.” Special thanks go out to the Rechebei family for sponsoring the event.

For more information regarding this event or how to sponsor this event, contact Joey Songsong at (670) 235-7323. We welcome and encourage sponsors to please consider donating cash contributions to RDR Game Day. To learn how you can sponsor this library program, contact the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library. (PR)

Power service interruption on Feb. 24

There will be a power service interruption on Feb. 24, 2023, for San Vicente

• Time: 9am to 1pm

Area affected: San Vicente (Ming Yang Supermarket, Lucky D-2 Market, Zori Zori Gift Shop, Katupat Drive, Gancho Pl., Aludu P1., and Hotdu Dr.)

• Purpose: The line crew will perform systems maintenance by replacing a rotted primary wood power pole to concrete pole along lsa Dr., adjacent to the Ming Yang Supermarket.

• Traffic light affected: As Terlaje, Dandan (near Shell), and San Vicente (near Iglecia ni Cristo)

• Water wells) affected: None

• Wastewater facility affected: None

For more information, contact the CUC Hotline at (670) 236-4333 or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates (https://www.facebook.com/CommonwealthUtilitiesCorporation/). (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

