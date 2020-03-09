Blue Haus takes Masters title

Blue Haus’ Errol Peredo takes off for a jumper in front of JSN’s Ferdie Tobias, right, and Jeff Jarap during the first quarter of their title game in the Masters Division of the United Filipino Organization IT&E 2019 Basketball League last Sunday at the Gilbert C. Ada Gymnasium. (Roselyn B. Monroyo)

Blue Haus pushed all the right buttons in its Masters Division finals game against JSN in the United Filipino Organization IT&E 2019 Basketball League to cruise to an 89-69 victory last Sunday at the Gilbert C. Ada Gymnasium.

Blue Haus dominated the title match right from the get-go and never gave JSN a chance to mount a comeback, as the eventual champion did a good job on both ends of the court to clinch the division crown and finish the season undefeated.

On offense, Blue Haus had a 10-2 scoring run in the first four minutes of the finale to set the tone in the game. Ed Diaz and Errol Peredo hit two shots each and Elmer Esdrelon added a basket in the surge, while JSN drew its lone field goal from Ferdie Tobias.

JSN was held to 2 points for a while, as Blue Haus’ interior defense made it hard for the former to produce baskets. JSN finally got its second field goal at the seventh minute and change of the first period or just when Blue Haus was starting to pull away. Junar Guiab finished what Esdrelon, Peredo, and Diaz started, as he scored at will, tallying 8 points in the first quarter that ended with Blue Haus ahead by twin digits, 25-13.

Blue Haus padded its lead as the game progressed, as the team continued to knock in multiple baskets inside and out and neutralized JSN’s key players. Tony Diaz, who did not see action the first quarter, made his presence felt in the finals when he logged 11 points in the second canto to lift Blue Haus to a 41-26 advantage.

The lead ballooned to as much as 22 in the third period, 65-43, as Tony Diaz, Peredo, and Guiab teamed up in delivering the killer blows for Blue Haus.

Tony Diaz paced Blue Haus with his 21 points, while six of his teammates also finished in double figures. Guiab registered 18, Peredo recorded 14, Ed Diaz and Esdrelon had 11, and Edwin Santos added 10 for Blue Haus, which wrapped up the season with an 11-0 record.

Randy Mungcal led JSN with his 16 points, but majority of them were posted in the fourth quarter when the game was already decided. Tim Wesley and Teng Alegre contributed 14 and 13 points, respectively, while Jun Tabora had a quiet 12 points, as he was limited to one field goal apiece in the first three quarters.

Meanwhile, IT&E took the third place honors in the Masters Division after downing Old Iskool in the consolation match last Saturday, 78-74.

Sonny Lerio top-scored for IT&E with his 25 points, while George Masga and Jawn Joyner chipped in 13 each.

Finals
Blue Haus 89—T. Diaz 21, Guiab 18, Peredo 14, E. Diaz 11, Esdrelon 11, Santos 10, Buenabajo 4.
JSN 69—Mungcal 16, Wesley 14, Alegre 13, Tabora 12, Ocampo 4, Garcia 2.
Scoring by quarters: 25-12, 41-26, 67-47, 89-69.

Third Place
IT&E 78—Lerio 25, G. Masga 13, Joyner 13, Poquiz 8, Zapata 5, D. Masga 4, Viola 4, Dequito 2.
Old Iskool 74—Pangelinan 21, Estolas 12, Abuy 9, Grimpula 9, Tolentino 5, Pablo 5, Sublemente 4, Bartolo 3, Montano 2.
Scoring by quarters: 21-22, 39-31, 58-52, 78-74.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.

