Jury trial of Ataligs postponed

Share







U.S. District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona ordered today, Tuesday, a one-week postponement in the jury trial of Rota Mayor Efraim M. Atalig and his girlfriend, Evelyn Atalig, due to the arrest Monday afternoon of Efraim Atalig’s counsel, David G. Banes.

Banes appeared in court this morning, Tuesday, and informed Manglona about his arrest. Banes and Steven P. Pixley, who is counsel for Evelyn Atalig, asked for brief continuance of the trial. Assistant U.S. attorney Eric O’Malley, counsel for the U.S. government, did not object.

Manglona reset the jury trial for March 18, Wednesday, at 10:30am.

The Ataligs are charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and theft from program receiving federal funds, wire fraud, theft from program receiving federal funds, and false statement.

Saipan Tribune learned from sources that police arrested Banes Monday afternoon, on the eve of the Ataligs’ trial, for allegedly fleeing the scene after hitting another car with his vehicle in Susupe.

Sources said police arrested the lawyer for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol and other charges. No one was injured in the incident. Banes was subsequently released from the Department of Corrections. When asked for comments about the reasons for his arrest, Banes said, “Not true at all.”

More details to follow.