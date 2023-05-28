Public warned of high surf and rip currents

Share











A high surf advisory is now in effect until 6pm today, Monday. The public is also being warned that there is a high risk of rip currents through Monday afternoon.

Based on the information received from the National Weather Service in Guam and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, large breaking waves of 9 to 12 feet are expected along west facing reefs of Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan, as well as dangerous rip currents.

The high surf advisory is expected to last until 6pm today. For the high rip current risk, it is projected through this afternoon.

These factors will create dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

The large west swells will decline slightly Sunday night and Monday but is expected continued the westerly swell through much of the week. The high surf advisory may need to be extended.

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.

The public is advised to stay out of the water. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don’t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. (PR)