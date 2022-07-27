Businesses invited to take the MBP survey; register for free biz summit

As preparations gear up for the first-ever Friends of Business Summit, small business owners are being strongly encouraged to take the Marianas Business Pride 2022 CNMI Small Business Survey by July 30, 2022.

The anonymous MBP 2022 CNMI Small Business Survey’s focus is to gain a deep understanding of what small business owners encounter while starting up a business.

The CNMI Small Business Development Center Network, Saipan Chamber of Commerce, and the Governor’s Council of Economic Advisers will use the data collected from the surveys to identify solutions to some of the challenges that business owners encounter. The goal is to gain insight that can be used to improve the business start-up process and provide better overall support.

The surveys are available in English, Korean, and Chinese online on GCEA’s website at cnmieconomy.com. Printed surveys can be picked up and submitted at the Rota, Tinian, and Saipan mayors’ offices. The survey will close at midnight on July 30, and the paper-based surveys can be submitted by the end of the business day on July 30.

Summit registration

The CNMI SBDCN, SCC, and GCEA are inviting business owners, managers, and those who took the small business survey to attend the Friends of Business Summit and luncheon on Aug. 10, 2022. The summit will feature guest speakers, presentations, and interactive booths to further the conversations surrounding local challenges, provide some support services, and create opportunities for networking and community-building.

The event is free to attend and seats are limited. Interested business owners and managers who would like to attend must register online at cnmieconomy.com by Aug. 5. Registration will not be available on the day of the event.

For more information, contact the Saipan Chamber of Commerce at (670) 234-7150 or send an email to executive@saipanchamber.com. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

