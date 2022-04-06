BoG’s Ifit Scholarship applications now available

Graduating high school seniors eligible
Posted on Apr 07 2022

HÅGATNA, Guam—In its continuing commemoration of its 50th anniversary, Bank of Guam has announced they will begin accepting applications for their 2022 Ifit Scholarship.

Now in its 11th year, the Ifit Scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors from Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, the Republic of Belau, and San Francisco, California. Five recipients will be awarded $2,000 each to be used toward any four-year accredited college or university.

Applications can be found on Bank of Guam’s website, bankofguam.com, or can be requested by emailing communications@bankofguam.com. The deadline to apply is May 1, 2022, and recipients will be announced later that month.

On March 13, Bank of Guam celebrated its 50th anniversary. To commemorate the historic date, the bank unveiled its commemorative emblem in a lighting ceremony, illuminating its Hagåtna headquarters in its signature green and gold. Their yearlong golden celebration continued on March 19, with the 2nd annual Founder’s Day of Giving, honoring the bank’s late founder, Jesus S. Leon Guerrero, by uniting employees throughout their network in a day of giving back to the communities they serve.

For additional information regarding Bank of Guam’s Ifit Scholarship, contact: Corporate Social Responsibility Department at communications@bankofguam.com. (PR)

