Sugar Dock Rehabilitation moves forward

Talks about the Sugar Dock (Bantalan) rehabilitation are up once again, and members of the community are being invited to participate in an informal meeting about the project, hosted by the offices of Precinct 2 Reps. Tina Sablan (D-Saipan) and John Paul Sablan (R-Saipan).

The meeting on Wednesday, April 13, 5pm at Sugar Dock, provides an opportunity for the public to learn about the status of the project and as well as to solicit feedback.

“Think about the kind of place you’d like Sugar Dock to be, and the enhancements that would make it safer and even more enjoyable for residents and visitors alike. Then come and share your great ideas with the project managers next week,” Rep. Tina Sablan said.

Sugar Dock Beach in Chalan Kanoa is a favorite spot not only for fishermen, but for beachgoers, especially families wanting to have an enjoyable picnic and surfers looking to catch a wave.

“It’s a popular site that generations have enjoyed for family gatherings, swimming, diving, surfing, boating and fishing, and of course, jumping off the dock. It’s also rich in history and breathtakingly beautiful. And unfortunately, it’s been battered pretty hard by time and the elements, including severe typhoons in recent years,” the legislator added.

Tropical storms and large swell events drive coastal erosions, as evidenced near and by the Sugar Dock boat launch area, according to the Saipan Climate Change Vulnerability Assessment study, published in January 2014.

Shortly after the study was released, and incidentally, Sugar Dock’s outer dock area collapsed and had to be closed—and deemed unstable, unsafe, and dangerous—in July 2014, by the CNMI Homeland Security & Emergency Management, in coordination with the Department of Public Safety and the Department of Public Works.

The fence and the warning sign have since been removed. Through the years, the cracks have worsened, but repairs have yet to be

done.

In 2016, efforts to rehabilitate Sugar Dock were initiated by Rep. John Paul Sablan, already serving as a legislator, along with then-House speaker Rafael S. Demapan, with the two gathering and meeting with representatives from agencies such as the Department of Public Works, Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality, Department of Public Lands, the Department of Land and Natural Resources, and the Department of Community and Cultural Affairs on how to go about the project.

In 2018, as discussions on the project continued, the historical significance of Sugar Dock was highlighted by the DCCA’s Historical Preservation Office. With Sugar Dock having “the defining features of a national historic landmark,” some protocols needed to be followed.

The project is now moving forward, with funding through the local appropriations from the Saipan & Northern Islands Legislative Delegation, managed by the CNMI Department of Public Works. YSE Engineering has been contracted, and has prepared design drawings for the reconstruction of the Sugar Dock facility.

“Project plans call for the demolition of the existing structure with a new similar structure reconstructed on the same footprint,” Rep. Tina Sablan said.

“The design of the new dock will follow guidance from the Historic Preservation Office. The shallow beach area immediately north of Sugar Dock would be dredged to make the boat launching ramp functional,” she added.

The design drawings prepared by YSE Engineering, as well as maps and historical and aerial photographs, have been made accessible to the public by the legislator via google drive.

Design Drawing: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1CR-u_8fSTmqCWdKPsIgLs35d QJH0JimL/view?fbclid=IwAR1hufzJ00pFzFFxR6Q8JN1-G1OJ8yT7UGvhJArb3Si8vSjDmz-sW-cqCwo

Maps and photographs: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1CQqklm02T7X-eNdhH_clc2NkhNzbEwZC/view?fbclid=IwAR3sCDyHmEkjqYafiCA1VgF_Ra6_erg-L37K4fSDzq5UOeXY4BAdkGXFbgA