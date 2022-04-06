Geckos, Rays rout foes in high school ISL

Share











Saipan Southern High School and Saipan International Schools notched the lead in their respective pools in the high school division of the NMIFA-PSS Interscholastic Soccer League after dominating their opponents at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville.

In Pool A, the Manta Rays hammered Marianas High School-2 last Tuesday, 14-0, for a 2-0-0 win-draw-loss record and the top spot the team standings. MHS-2 is at the bottom with its 0-0-2 mark, while Marianas High School-1 (2-0-0) and Kagman High School (0-0-2) complete the group.

Megan Elayda and Summer Manahane joined forces in powering Saipan Southern to the lopsided victory as they scored five goals apiece. Elayda took over in the first half for the Rays after making a hat trick, while Manahane picked up where her teammate left off in the second, delivering four in the final half of the game. Christina Atalig added two goals for Saipan Southern, while Neriah Lumbad and Joselyn Atalig contributed one each.

After their back-to-back wins, the Rays will go for a pool sweep on Tuesday when they face fellow unbeaten MHS-1.

MHS-1 bagged win No. 2 in as many games after downing Kagman High School in the other match last Tuesday, 9-2.

Allyssya Angeles paced the Lady Dolphins with her four goals, making three straight goals early in the first half to lead the breakaway. Paulyn Joyce added a hat-trick, while Rizza Relucio and Tamia Hix recorded one goal apiece.

Kagman’s pair of goals came from Pia Ngewakl and Janiko Ogo.

In Pool B, the SIS Geckos finished on top of the group as their earned a 2-0-0 mark following a 12-0 rout of Tinian High School.

Audrey Castro starred in SIS’ victory after registering four goals, three of them came in succession, as she closed out strong for the winning squad. Audrey’s sister Aubrey, Kaithlyn Chavez, and Pipper Clark added two goals each, while Hestina Park and Mimi Culm made one apiece.

Meanwhile, Hopwood Middle School placed first in Pool B in the middle school division after taking a 2-0-0 slate.

The Hilitais got win No. 2 over Tinian Junior Senior High last Saturday, 4-2. Susana Arkoh led Hopwood with her three goals, while Jessica Mirafel scored the other goal for the Hilitais. Tinian drew its goals from Karenna Shrestha and Quinani Cruz.

In Pool A, SIS broke into the win column after a 3-0 triumph over Saipan Community School.