Presumptive Medicaid extended anew

By
|
Posted on Apr 15 2022
Presumptive eligibility for Medicaid has been extended again to July 2022 for the CNMI, says Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. CEO Esther Muña.

Presumptive eligibility for the Medicaid program was supposed to expire this month after its first extension back in 2021. Muña announced the new extension in a brief statement yesterday.

To see if you qualify or to learn more, the CHCC asks you to call the CHCC Care and Resource Assistance Office at (670) 234-8950 Ext. 3502.

In a previous interview with Muña, she explained that because the presumptive Medicaid program was established pursuant to the National Public Health Emergency put in place due to COVID-19, a two-months’ notice should have been given before the public health emergency is lifted, ending the program. Because ample time was not given, the program has been extended.

“[The program] is based on the National Public Health Emergency. They’re supposed to give ample time for us to notify the community that the Public Health Emergency is ending. Once the Public Health Emergency Ends, then Medicaid presumptive eligibility ends,” she said.

However, even if the program ends, there will still be a redetermination period to determine whether those who availed of presumptive Medicaid qualify for regular Medicaid.

For those individuals that are presumed eligible, the Medicaid Office will determine whether they’re eligible for regular Medicaid.

Presumptive eligibility, or PE, is an expedited process of enrolling eligible residents in the CNMI Medicaid program. It allows patients to have their care covered while waiting for their application to be fully processed.

It offers immediate access to health care while applying for regular Medicaid or other health coverage. You can start using PE for Medicaid coverage right away for Medicaid covered services, such as doctor visits, hospital care, and some prescription drugs.

Starting the day you are approved for PE, you are able to go to any health care provider that accepts Medicaid.

Individuals and families are eligible for Medicaid if their attested gross income does not exceed 180% of the Supplemental Security Income federal benefit, which is about $28,800 annually for a family of four.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
