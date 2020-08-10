BREAKING NEWS: 1 boosts NMI’s total to 49

Share











One more person has been confirmed positive for COVID-19. This brings the CNMI’s total to 49 cases.

The individual was identified by travel screening on arrival.

The individual has been safely in quarantine and was moved to the designated isolation area for close monitoring.

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. has already initiated contact tracing for the most additional immediate contacts (passengers on the same flight, close family members and friends) of the new confirmed case.

Of the total 49 confirmed cases, 25 cases (51%) have been identified through port-of-entry screening procedures.

Of the 25 confirmed cases identified through travel screening, 20 cases originated from the U.S. mainland, three from a foreign country, and two from U.S. territories.

