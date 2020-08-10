BREAKING NEWS: Guam governor tests positive for COVID-19

Share











Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

In a statement last night, Leon Guerrero said she and her husband were tested on Aug. 5, 2020, after being informed that she had come into contact with a close relative who had tested positive for COVID-19. Both of them received negative test results.

“Even so, we were advised to practice precautionary measures for the next 14 days. In line with existing protocol, I wore a face mask, limited travel to essential functions only, and practiced social distancing,” the statement quotes her as saying.

On Aug. 8, Leon Guerrero said she began to exhibit some symptoms and was tested again this afternoon and received a positive result this evening. “I have been in home quarantine since this weekend and will be isolated pending my recovery. I remain in good health despite exhibiting moderate symptoms of the virus.”

She assured that Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio and the acting chief of staff both tested negative for COVID-19. “Together, we are monitoring the budget talks, and I will continue to lead the fiscal and COVID response teams from home. …I implore everyone to use my experience as a reminder of just how serious and contagious this virus is. Help our island protect our loved ones. Wear your mask. Wash your hands. Practice social distancing.”

More details later. (PR)