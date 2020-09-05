BREAKING NEWS: 1 brings NMI’s total to 58 positive cases

Share











One additional individual has been confirmed positive for COVID-19 in the CNMI. This brings the CNMI total to 58 cases.

The individual was identified by travel screening and confirmed diagnosis through testing upon arrival, according to the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.’s Facebook page.

The individual has been safely in quarantine and was moved to the designated isolation area for close monitoring.

CHCC has already initiated contact tracing for the most immediate contacts (passengers on the same flight, close family members and friends) of the new confirmed case.

*Of the total 58 confirmed cases so far, 32 cases (55%) have been identified through port-of-entry screening procedures, 10 cases have been identified as a community contact, and 16 cases identified as a known contact.

Of the 32 confirmed cases identified through travel screening, 22 cases originated from the U.S. mainland, three from a foreign country, and seven from U.S. territories.