BREAKING NEWS: 15th COVID-19 death in Guam

Posted on Sep 05 2020

The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 15th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital yesterday evening at approximately 9:15pm (ChST). The patient was a 55-year-old male with comorbidities that were compounded by COVID-19. He was admitted to GMH on Aug.st 29.

“Yesterday, we mourned our 14th COVID-related death. And our mourning continues as we lose another soul to this virus,” said Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “No words can heal the pain of losing someone, but [first gentleman] Jeff [Cook], Lt. Gov. Josh [Tenorio], and I send our condolences and deepest sympathies to those who loved him. To everyone who has lost someone to COVID-19, you remain in our thoughts and prayers. We all need to do our part to protect our families and loved ones—we cannot afford another loss. Please continue to stay home, wear your masks, and social distance.”

More details later.

 

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

