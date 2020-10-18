BREAKING NEWS: 2 COVID-19-related deaths in Guam

Share











The Joint Information Center was notified of Guam’s 65th and 66th fatalities.

Guam’s 65th fatality occurred at Guam Regional Medical City at approximately 10:15pm last night. The patient was a 47-year-old female. She was admitted to GRMC on Oct. 17 and tested positive upon admission.

The 66th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital at approximately 2:27am today. The patient was a 57-year-old male with underlying health conditions that were compounded by COVID-19. The patient was admitted to GMH on Oct. 5 and tested positive upon admission.

“This morning, we learned of two more souls lost to COVID-19. Though our losses have become frequent, we can never fully comprehend the pain and suffering caused by this virus. To their families, friends, and those they loved, we offer our sincerest condolences and sympathies,” said Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “To the people of Guam, our mourning must come with action. Let us work so that these souls would not have passed in vain.”